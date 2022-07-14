Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:52 14/07/2022
77.30 USD   -0.80%
15:01STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
12/07STARBUCKS : contraint de fermer 16 cafés pour questions de sécurité
12/07RENAULT RECULE, UBER PLIE, STARBUCKS FERME, DUFRY PREND AUTOGRILL : Planète Bourse du mardi 12 juillet
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Starbucks Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

14/07/2022 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
15:01STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
12/07STARBUCKS : contraint de fermer 16 cafés pour questions de sécurité
12/07RENAULT RECULE, UBER PLIE, STARBUCKS : Planète Bourse du mardi 12 juillet
11/07Starbucks prévoit de se réinventer pour améliorer l'expérience de ses partenaires et de..
MT
11/07Le Ritz-Carlton de Moscou change de nom après le départ de Marriott
AW
11/07MUSK RENONCE, STMICRO INVESTIT, AIRB : Planète Bourse du 11 juillet 2022
08/07Starbucks trouverait un acheteur local pour son activité en Russie
CI
05/07Yum Brands est en pourparlers " avancés " pour la vente de ses activités russes de KFC ..
MT
30/06BOURSE DE WALL STREET : USA-Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street (actualisé)
RE
29/06Factbox-Entreprises proposant aux travailleurs américains des avantages liés à l'avorte..
ZR
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 32 264 M - 31 973 M
Résultat net 2022 3 220 M - 3 191 M
Dette nette 2022 11 328 M - 11 226 M
PER 2022 28,6x
Rendement 2022 2,52%
Capitalisation 89 366 M 89 366 M 88 562 M
VE / CA 2022 3,12x
VE / CA 2023 2,84x
Nbr Employés 383 000
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Starbucks Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Starbucks Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Dernier Cours de Clôture 77,92 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 92,41 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
John Culver Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-33.38%89 366
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.33%38 344
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-22.80%14 507
SODEXO-3.35%10 988
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-19.01%4 810
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-1.76%4 197