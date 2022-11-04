Recherche avancée
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:53 04/11/2022
91.30 USD   +7.81%
17:01Starbucks Corporation : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
ZM
17:01Starbucks Corporation : Credit Suisse toujours positif
ZM
16:10La valeur du jour à Wall Street - Starbucks : ventes en hausse et perspectives meilleures sur la Chine
AO
Starbucks Corporation : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier

04/11/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 32 150 M - 32 941 M
Résultat net 2022 3 199 M - 3 277 M
Dette nette 2022 11 571 M - 11 856 M
PER 2022 30,7x
Rendement 2022 2,33%
Capitalisation 97 204 M 97 204 M 99 595 M
VE / CA 2022 3,38x
VE / CA 2023 3,03x
Nbr Employés 383 000
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Starbucks Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Starbucks Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 35
Dernier Cours de Clôture 84,68 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 97,93 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Laxman Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-27.61%97 162
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.48%36 788
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.42%17 069
SODEXO15.26%12 573
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-15.29%4 844
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.36%4 334