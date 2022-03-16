|
Starbucks Corporation : JPMorgan Chase relève sa recommandation à acheter
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
32 782 M
29 940 M
|Résultat net 2022
3 790 M
3 462 M
|Dette nette 2022
11 773 M
10 752 M
|PER 2022
|25,5x
|Rendement 2022
|2,36%
|Capitalisation
|
95 613 M
95 613 M
87 323 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,28x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,03x
|Nbr Employés
|383 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|34
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
83,12 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
113,55 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
36,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs