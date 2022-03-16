Connexion
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Starbucks Corporation : JPMorgan Chase relève sa recommandation à acheter

16/03/2022 | 12:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 32 782 M - 29 940 M
Résultat net 2022 3 790 M - 3 462 M
Dette nette 2022 11 773 M - 10 752 M
PER 2022 25,5x
Rendement 2022 2,36%
Capitalisation 95 613 M 95 613 M 87 323 M
VE / CA 2022 3,28x
VE / CA 2023 3,03x
Nbr Employés 383 000
Flottant 99,8%
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Dernier Cours de Cloture 83,12 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 113,55 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-28.94%95 613
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.27%38 533
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-17.43%15 886
SODEXO-5.55%11 644
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.36%4 837
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.96%4 785