    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  04/05 19:31:03
80.36 USD   +8.11%
19:08Les actions sont mitigées à la mi-journée alors que la Réserve fédérale s'apprête à donner le coup d'envoi d'un resserrement agressif de ses politiques.
MT
19:05STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Opinion positive de DA Davidson
ZM
19:04STARBUCKS CORPORATION : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
Starbucks Corporation : Opinion positive de DA Davidson

04/05/2022 | 19:05
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
19:08Les actions sont mitigées à la mi-journée alors que la Réserve fédérale s'apprête à don..
MT
19:05STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Opinion positive de DA Davidson
ZM
19:04STARBUCKS CORPORATION : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
18:55RAPPORT DE LA MI-JOURNÉE : Panorama des actions américaines, hausse des rendements du Trés..
MT
18:25Les futures augmentent en raison des rapports sur les bénéfices avant la décision de la..
ZR
17:23Wall Street : la tendance s'alourdit avec l'ISM des services
CF
17:01STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Credit Suisse favorable sur le dossier
ZM
16:34Nerveuse, Wall Street baisse avant la décision de la Fed
AW
15:58BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street joue la prudence à l'ouverture avant la Fed
RE
15:24STARBUCKS : Jefferies reste à achat, réduit sa cible
CF
Données financières
CA 2022 32 344 M - 30 678 M
Résultat net 2022 3 344 M - 3 172 M
Dette nette 2022 11 264 M - 10 684 M
PER 2022 25,4x
Rendement 2022 2,63%
Capitalisation 85 249 M 85 249 M 80 859 M
VE / CA 2022 2,98x
VE / CA 2023 2,72x
Nbr Employés 383 000
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Starbucks Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Starbucks Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Dernier Cours de Clôture 74,33 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,41 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
John Culver Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-36.45%85 249
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.69%38 593
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-13.27%16 297
SODEXO-6.28%11 132
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-23.80%4 711
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION2.59%4 653