    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  13/04 22:00:00
80.92 USD   +1.42%
23:01STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Tigress Financial persiste à l'achat
ZM
22:22Le PDG intérimaire de Starbucks envisage d'étendre le programme d'avantages sociaux aux employés non syndiqués
MT
16:49Le nouvel aéroport de Mexico manque encore d'éléments de base malgré une ouverture en fanfare
ZR
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Starbucks Corporation : Tigress Financial persiste à l'achat

13/04/2022 | 23:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 32 724 M - 30 149 M
Résultat net 2022 3 769 M - 3 472 M
Dette nette 2022 11 621 M - 10 706 M
PER 2022 24,7x
Rendement 2022 2,45%
Capitalisation 91 782 M 91 782 M 84 559 M
VE / CA 2022 3,16x
VE / CA 2023 2,91x
Nbr Employés 383 000
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Starbucks Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Starbucks Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Dernier Cours de Clôture 79,79 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 109,07 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
John Culver Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-31.79%91 782
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.42%38 236
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-13.34%16 283
SODEXO S.A.-10.12%11 002
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-22.70%4 807
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION1.20%4 618