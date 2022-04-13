|
Starbucks Corporation : Tigress Financial persiste à l'achat
Toute l'actualité sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
32 724 M
-
30 149 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
3 769 M
-
3 472 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
11 621 M
-
10 706 M
|PER 2022
|24,7x
|Rendement 2022
|2,45%
|
|Capitalisation
|
91 782 M
91 782 M
84 559 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,16x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,91x
|Nbr Employés
|383 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
|
|Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|34
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|79,79 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|109,07 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|36,7%
