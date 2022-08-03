Connexion
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:17 03/08/2022
85.94 USD   +2.66%
17:01STARBUCKS CORPORATION : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
16:01STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Barclays optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
15:44STARBUCKS : stable après ses trimestriels
CF
Starbucks Corporation : UBS conserve son opinion neutre

03/08/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 32 211 M - 31 589 M
Résultat net 2022 3 262 M - 3 199 M
Dette nette 2022 11 242 M - 11 025 M
PER 2022 29,9x
Rendement 2022 2,36%
Capitalisation 96 007 M 96 007 M 94 154 M
VE / CA 2022 3,33x
VE / CA 2023 3,04x
Nbr Employés 383 000
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Starbucks Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Starbucks Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 32
Dernier Cours de Clôture 83,71 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 92,79 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
John Culver Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-27.41%96 007
COMPASS GROUP PLC17.05%41 768
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-17.19%15 387
SODEXO2.60%11 786
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-21.21%4 748
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-5.27%4 104