Starbucks Corporation : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
32 211 M
31 589 M
|Résultat net 2022
3 262 M
3 199 M
|Dette nette 2022
11 242 M
11 025 M
|PER 2022
|29,9x
|Rendement 2022
|2,36%
|Capitalisation
96 007 M
96 007 M
94 154 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,33x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,04x
|Nbr Employés
|383 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|32
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|83,71 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|92,79 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|10,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs