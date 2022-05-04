|
Starbucks Corporation : UBS maintient son opinion neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
32 344 M
30 678 M
|Résultat net 2022
3 344 M
3 172 M
|Dette nette 2022
11 264 M
10 684 M
|PER 2022
|25,4x
|Rendement 2022
|2,63%
|Capitalisation
85 249 M
85 249 M
80 859 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,98x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,72x
|Nbr Employés
|383 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|34
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|74,33 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|102,41 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|37,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs