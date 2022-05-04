Starbucks Corporation : UBS maintient son opinion neutre

Données financières USD EUR CA 2022 32 344 M - 30 678 M Résultat net 2022 3 344 M - 3 172 M Dette nette 2022 11 264 M - 10 684 M PER 2022 25,4x Rendement 2022 2,63% Capitalisation 85 249 M 85 249 M 80 859 M VE / CA 2022 2,98x VE / CA 2023 2,72x Nbr Employés 383 000 Flottant 99,8% Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 34 Dernier Cours de Clôture 74,33 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 102,41 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,8% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer John Culver Chief Operating Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) STARBUCKS CORPORATION -36.45% 85 249 COMPASS GROUP PLC 4.69% 38 593 DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. -13.27% 16 297 SODEXO -6.28% 11 132 JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED -23.80% 4 711 JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION 2.59% 4 653