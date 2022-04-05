|
Starbucks Corporation : Wedbush moins optimiste
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
32 765 M
-
29 807 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
3 788 M
-
3 446 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
11 776 M
-
10 712 M
|PER 2022
|27,1x
|Rendement 2022
|2,22%
|
|Capitalisation
|
101 Mrd
101 Mrd
92 180 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,45x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,19x
|Nbr Employés
|383 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
|
|Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|34
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|88,09 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|112,03 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|27,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs