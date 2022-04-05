Connexion
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Rapport
Starbucks Corporation : Wedbush moins optimiste

05/04/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 32 765 M - 29 807 M
Résultat net 2022 3 788 M - 3 446 M
Dette nette 2022 11 776 M - 10 712 M
PER 2022 27,1x
Rendement 2022 2,22%
Capitalisation 101 Mrd 101 Mrd 92 180 M
VE / CA 2022 3,45x
VE / CA 2023 3,19x
Nbr Employés 383 000
Flottant 99,8%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Dernier Cours de Clôture 88,09 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 112,03 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
John Culver Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-24.69%101 330
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.57%38 032
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-12.85%16 769
SODEXO-13.86%10 668
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.13%5 341
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.36%4 930