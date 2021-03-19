|
Starbucks Corporation : Wedbush relève à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
28 526 M
23 978 M
|Résultat net 2021
3 124 M
2 626 M
|Dette nette 2021
11 232 M
9 441 M
|PER 2021
|40,3x
|Rendement 2021
|1,76%
|Capitalisation
127 Mrd
127 Mrd
106 Mrd
|VE / CA 2021
|4,84x
|VE / CA 2022
|4,51x
|Nbr Employés
|349 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|34
|Objectif de cours Moyen
112,58 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
107,62 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
20,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
4,61%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-12,7%
