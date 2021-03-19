Starbucks Corporation : Wedbush relève à l'achat

Données financières USD EUR CA 2021 28 526 M - 23 978 M Résultat net 2021 3 124 M - 2 626 M Dette nette 2021 11 232 M - 9 441 M PER 2021 40,3x Rendement 2021 1,76% Capitalisation 127 Mrd 127 Mrd 106 Mrd VE / CA 2021 4,84x VE / CA 2022 4,51x Nbr Employés 349 000 Flottant 99,8% Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 34 Objectif de cours Moyen 112,58 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 107,62 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,61% Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,7% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Rachel Marie Ruggeri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Myron E. Ullman Chairman Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) STARBUCKS CORPORATION 3.25% 128 207 COMPASS GROUP PLC 10.53% 39 807 DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 18.58% 19 059 SODEXO 18.06% 14 851 JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED -0.01% 5 379 MINOR INTERNATIONAL 18.45% 5 065