STARBUCKS CORPORATION

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 19/03 13:53:24
109.57 USD   +1.81%
13:01STARBUCKS CORPORATION  : Wedbush relève à l'achat
ZM
16/03Des stars, des SPAC et de la marijuana
16/03USA: Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
Starbucks Corporation : Wedbush relève à l'achat

19/03/2021 | 13:01
Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2021 28 526 M - 23 978 M
Résultat net 2021 3 124 M - 2 626 M
Dette nette 2021 11 232 M - 9 441 M
PER 2021 40,3x
Rendement 2021 1,76%
Capitalisation 127 Mrd 127 Mrd 106 Mrd
VE / CA 2021 4,84x
VE / CA 2022 4,51x
Nbr Employés 349 000
Flottant 99,8%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Objectif de cours Moyen 112,58 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 107,62 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,61%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION3.25%128 207
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.53%39 807
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.18.58%19 059
SODEXO18.06%14 851
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-0.01%5 379
MINOR INTERNATIONAL18.45%5 065
