  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
  6. Fonds
  7. Fonds Positionnés
    STWD

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(STWD)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 20/04 19:28:24
24.745 USD   -2.23%
30/03STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
04/02STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.  : BTIG optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
2020STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...0.31%0.13%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD1.71%0.06%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...1.10%0.04%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD1.50%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensiv...1.21%0.01%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...0.82%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Durée : Période :
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Starwood Property Trust, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 25,31 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 6,68%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,18%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.31.14%7 233
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.4.14%12 307
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.11.15%9 210
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.4.02%4 824
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.17.80%4 769
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION22.24%2 889
