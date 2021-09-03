Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Stef
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    STF   FR0000064271

STEF

(STF)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Stef : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2021

03/09/2021 | 11:12
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021

3 SEPTEMBRE 2021

1

RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021

Connecting Food Market Players

SOMMAIRE

1. ENGAGEMENTS CLIMAT 2030

2. PERFORMANCE FINANCIÈRE

3. PERFORMANCE OPÉRATIONNELLE

4. PERSPECTIVES

2

RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021

Connecting Food Market Players

MESSAGES CLÉS

Résultats financiers permettant au Groupe de renouer avec les niveaux pré-Covid

Poursuite des investissements pour l'extension du réseau en Europe

Accélération des engagements pour lutter contre le réchauffement climatique

3

RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021

Connecting Food Market Players

1 ENGAGEMENTS

CLIMAT 2030

4

RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021

Connecting Food Market Players

STEF RENFORCE SA

DEMARCHE CLIMAT

2 objectifs principaux :

  1. Réduire de 30 % les émissions de GES liés à nos véhicules d'ici 2030
  1. Utiliser 100 % d'énergie bas carbone dans nos bâtiments d'ici 2025

5

RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021

Connecting Food Market Players

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

STEF SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur STEF
11:12STEF : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2021
PU
09:57STEF : en tête du SRD après des résultats semestriels très solides sdvxc
AO
09:56STEF : Oddo relève son opinion après les semestriels
CF
09:03BOURSE DE PARIS : Un matin pour rien
08:48STEF : triplement du résultat net au 1er semestre
CF
08:40AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Schneider, Arkema, Verallia, Varta, ASML, Tod's, Alco..
02/09STEF : Avis de mise à disposition des résultats semestriels 2021
PU
02/09STEF : Communiqué des résultats semestriels 2021
PU
02/09Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Jeudi 2 septembre 2021
AO
02/09BOURSE DE PARIS : La BCE, de la mitrailleuse au bistouri ?
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur STEF
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 3 416 M 4 056 M -
Résultat net 2021 98,9 M 117 M -
Dette nette 2021 843 M 1 001 M -
PER 2021 12,4x
Rendement 2021 2,81%
Capitalisation 1 188 M 1 409 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,59x
VE / CA 2022 0,57x
Nbr Employés 18 761
Flottant 22,7%
Graphique STEF
Durée : Période :
Stef : Graphique analyse technique Stef | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique STEF
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 96,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 104,37 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,72%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Stanislas Lemor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ludovic Laporte Group Chief Financial Officer
Léon de Sahb Director-Information Systems & Purchasing
Murielle Lemoine Independent Director
Jean-François Laurain Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STEF31.87%1 409
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.50.06%34 744
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.33.87%19 244
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.119.75%10 760
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.27.63%6 578
SAIA, INC.36.28%6 465