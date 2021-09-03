Stef : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2021

RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021
|
1
|
RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021
|
Connecting Food Market Players
SOMMAIRE
1. ENGAGEMENTS CLIMAT 2030
2. PERFORMANCE FINANCIÈRE
3. PERFORMANCE OPÉRATIONNELLE
4. PERSPECTIVES
|
2
|
RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021
|
Connecting Food Market Players
MESSAGES CLÉS
Résultats financiers permettant au Groupe de renouer avec les niveaux pré-Covid
Poursuite des investissements pour l'extension du réseau en Europe
Accélération des engagements pour lutter contre le réchauffement climatique
|
3
|
RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021
|
Connecting Food Market Players
1 ENGAGEMENTS
CLIMAT 2030
|
4
|
RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021
|
Connecting Food Market Players
STEF RENFORCE SA
DEMARCHE CLIMAT
2 objectifs principaux :
-
Réduire de 30 % les émissions de GES liés à nos véhicules d'ici 2030
-
Utiliser 100 % d'énergie bas carbone dans nos bâtiments d'ici 2025
|
5
|
RÉSULTATS SEMESTRIELS 2021 - 03/09/2021
|
Connecting Food Market Players
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
STEF SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:11:04 UTC.