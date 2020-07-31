Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Stef    STF   FR0000064271

STEF

(STF)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 08/12 17:35:02
71 EUR   -0.70%
26/11STEF : Brexit, ce qui va (forcément) impacter votre activité d'import / export
PU
17/11STEF : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
13/11STEF : Acompte sur dividendes 2020
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Le diable se cache dans les détails
Graphique STEF
Durée : Période :
Stef : Graphique analyse technique Stef | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 74,77 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 71,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,11%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,57%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,10%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
STEF-11.07%1 073
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.64.46%24 414
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.18.62%14 639
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.17.31%5 168
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.51.43%4 835
SAIA, INC.99.28%4 804
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ