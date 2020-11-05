Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Stellantis N.V.    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Hello, Goodbye
Graphique STELLANTIS N.V.
Durée : Période :
Stellantis N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Stellantis N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,22 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,33 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 48,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 41,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.0.00%23 906
BYD COMPANY LIMITED15.85%89 694
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED1.35%44 308
FERRARI N.V.-8.47%38 810
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.37%32 315
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-14.26%23 906
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ