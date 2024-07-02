AMSTERDAM e SANTA CLARA - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE : STLA / Euronext Milan : STLAM / Euronext Paris : STLAP) et Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE : ACHR), leader dans le domaine des aéronefs électriques à décollage et atterrissage verticaux (eVTOL), annoncent aujourd'hui qu'Archer a reçu un investissement supplémentaire de 55 millions de dollars de Stellantis dans le cadre l'accord de financement stratégique conclu entre les deux entreprises, suite à la réalisation d'un vol test de transition le mois dernier.

Ce dernier investissement s'appuie sur la série d'achats sur le marché libre de Stellantis de 8,3 millions d'actions d'Archer en mars de cette année, qui avait été annoncée précédemment. En 2023, Stellantis a investi 110 millions de dollars dans Archer grâce à une combinaison d'achats d'actions sur le marché libre et d'investissements dans le cadre de l'accord de financement stratégique des entreprises.

Archer demeure en bonne voie pour terminer la construction de son usine de fabrication à grand volume en Géorgie (Etats-Unis) plus tard cette année. Cette première phase de construction consiste en une installation d'environ 32 500 m² sur un site d'environ 40 hectares conçu pour soutenir la production annuelle de 650 aéronefs, ce qui en ferait l'un des plus grands sites de fabrication en volume de l'industrie aéronautique. L'objectif d'Archer avec cette installation reste de créer une usine qui peut soutenir sa montée en puissance commerciale prévue en tirant parti de l'expertise de Stellantis en tant que sous-traitant.

« Peu de choses rivalisent avec l'excitation de voir un rêve prendre son envol. Je salue l'innovation, l'expertise et le travail acharné des équipes d'ingénierie et de fabrication de Stellantis et Archer », a déclaré Carlos Tavares, CEO de Stellantis. « Avec cet investissement supplémentaire dans Archer, nous restons sur la voie d'un avenir où la liberté de mobilité s'étend au-delà des routes d'aujourd'hui. »

« L'engagement de Stellantis envers Archer demeure inégalé, de sa prévoyance à fournir l'expertise et le capital nécessaires pour accélérer les objectifs commerciaux d'Archer, à la vision stratégique et au soutien indéfectible du CEO de Stellantis, Carlos Tavares », a confié Adam Goldstein, CEO d'Archer. « Ensemble, nous travaillons à redéfinir le transport urbain, en ouvrant de nouveaux horizons aux citoyens du monde entier en offrant un accès plus efficace aux personnes, aux lieux et aux événements dans les régions où ils vivent. »

Stellantis est un partenaire stratégique d'Archer depuis 2020 à travers diverses initiatives de collaboration, et en tant qu'investisseur depuis 2021. Pendant cette période, Archer a mis à profit l'expertise approfondie de Stellantis en matière de fabrication, de chaîne d'approvisionnement et de conception dans le cadre des efforts déployés par Archer pour concevoir, développer et commercialiser ses avions eVTOL.

L'objectif d'Archer est de transformer les déplacements urbains, en remplaçant les trajets de 60 à 90 minutes en voiture par des vols en taxi aérien électrique de 10 à 20 minutes qui sont sûrs, durables, silencieux et compétitifs par rapport au transport terrestre. Le Midnight d'Archer est un avion piloté à quatre passagers conçu pour effectuer des vols consécutifs rapides avec un temps de charge minimal entre les vols.

À propos de Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE : STLA / Euronext Milan : STLAM / Euronext Paris : STLAP) est l'un des principaux constructeurs automobiles au monde, dont l'objectif est d'offrir à tous une liberté de mobilité propre, sûre et abordable. Connu pour son portefeuille unique de marques emblématiques et innovantes, notamment Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move et Leasys. Stellantis est aujourd'hui dans la mise en œuvre son plan stratégique audacieux Dare Forward 2030, afin de devenir une 'tech company' de mobilité et d'atteindre la neutralité carbone d'ici à 2038, avec un pourcentage de compensation des émissions résiduelles à un seul chiffre, tout en créant de la valeur ajoutée pour l'ensemble des parties prenantes. Pour en savoir plus, www.stellantis.com.

À propos d'Archer

Archer s'est imposé comme un leader du marché de l'aviation électrique. Nous concevons et développons les technologies et les aéronefs essentiels à la prochaine grande révolution du transport. Notre objectif : utiliser notre technologie exclusive pour offrir une connectivité sans précédent dans les villes les plus engorgées du monde. Plus d'infos surwww.archer.com.

Stellantis Forward Looking Statements

Archer Forward Looking Statements

