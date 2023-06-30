AMSTERDAM - Stellantis N.V. et Kuniko Ltd (ASX : KNI, Kuniko) annoncent aujourd'hui la signature des conditions d'un accord engageant concernant l'approvisionnement de sulfate de nickel et de cobalt. D'une durée de neuf ans, il concernera 35 % de la future production issue des projets de prospection norvégiens de Kuniko.

Stellantis a par ailleurs convenu d'investir 5 millions d'euros (8 millions AUD) dans l'achat de titres de la société Kuniko, soit une participation de 19,99 % à la date de réalisation de l'opération et le droit de nommer un directeur au conseil d'administration de Kuniko.

« Nous nous engageons sur une voie ambitieuse pour garantir un portefeuille complet de matières premières nécessaires à l'atteinte des objectifs d'électrification du plan Dare Forward 2030, » a déclaré Maxime Picat, Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer. « Avec Kuniko et ses projets en Norvège, nous disposons d'un levier supplémentaire pour répondre à nos besoins en batteries européennes, et ce grâce à une solution locale respectueuse de l'environnement. »

« Ce partenariat stratégique avec Stellantis soutient des solutions durables pour la chaîne de valeur des batteries européennes et valide le potentiel de notre portefeuille de projets de métaux pour batteries en Norvège, » a déclaré Antony Beckmand, CEO de Kuniko. « Nous sommes impatients de travailler main dans la main avec Stellantis pour réussir la phase de prospection, passer à la production puis contribuer de manière significative à la croissance et au développement du secteur des batteries européennes. »

Les fonds provenant de l'achat de titres seront utilisés pour l'avancement des projets de prospection de métaux de Kuniko en Norvège, dont le nickel, le cobalt et le cuivre.

Dans le cadre de son Plan Stratégique Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis a annoncé son intention d'atteindre 100 % des ventes de véhicules électriques à batterie (BEV) pour les voitures particulières en Europe et 50 % des ventes de BEV pour les voitures particulières et les pick up aux États-Unis d'ici 2030. Stellantis est en bonne voie pour devenir une entreprise neutre en carbone, tous champs d'application confondus, d'ici 2038, avec un pourcentage de compensation des émissions résiduelles à un seul chiffre.

La conclusion des accords engageants d'approvisionnement et de souscription d'actions est soumise aux conditions suspensives habituelles, notamment aux approbations réglementaires.

Stellantis est en train de constituer un panel de partenaires clés afin d'assurer un approvisionnement stable en matériaux essentiels pour son avenir électrifié. Outre son accord avec Kuniko, Stellantis a conclu des accords avec Alliance Nickel, McEwen Copper, Terrafame, Vulcan Energy, Element 25 et Controlled Thermal Resources.

À propos de Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE : STLA / Euronext Milan : STLAM / Euronext Paris : STLAP) fait partie des principaux constructeurs automobiles et fournisseurs de services de mobilité internationaux. Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move et Leasys : emblématiques et chargées d'histoire, nos marques insufflent la passion des visionnaires qui les ont fondées et celle de nos clients actuels au cœur de leurs produits et services avant-gardistes. Forts de notre diversité, nous façonnons la mobilité de demain. Notre objectif : devenir la plus grande Tech Company de mobilité durable, en termes de qualité et non de taille, tout en créant encore plus de valeur pour l'ensemble de nos partenaires et des communautés au sein desquelles nous opérons. Pour en savoir plus, www.stellantis.com.

À propos de Kuniko Limited

Kuniko Limited (ASX : KNI) est une société européenne de prospection de minerais pour batteries et de développement de projets de prospection ciblant les métaux destinés à la mobilité électrique comme le cuivre, le nickel, le cobalt et le lithium. Kuniko se positionne sur le secteur en pleine croissance des batteries européennes en cherchant à dynamiser les solutions basées en Europe pour la chaîne de valeur des batteries grâce au développement de son portefeuille de projets de métaux pour batterie en Norvège et au Canada. Les projets de Kuniko visent à réduire la dépendance de l'Europe envers les sources extérieures de métaux pour batteries en proposant un approvisionnement local, éthique et durable des métaux pour batteries indispensables. Kuniko s'engage fermement en faveur de la neutralité carbone tout au long des phases de prospection, de développement et de production de ses projets. Pour en savoir plus, www.kuniko.eu.

