|
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation : Oppenheimer est neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
60,0 M
-
49,3 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
21,7 M
-
17,8 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|11,6x
|Rendement 2021
|6,92%
|
|Capitalisation
|
252 M
252 M
207 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|4,20x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|3,98x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|93,0%
|
|Graphique STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
14,50 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
12,94 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
15,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
12,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
8,19%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs