    SCM   US8585681088

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(SCM)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 17/05 22:10:00
12.98 USD   +0.31%
23:01STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION  : Oppenheimer est neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation : Oppenheimer est neutre

17/05/2021 | 23:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Toute l'actualité sur STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Recommandations des analystes sur STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2021 60,0 M - 49,3 M
Résultat net 2021 21,7 M - 17,8 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 11,6x
Rendement 2021 6,92%
Capitalisation 252 M 252 M 207 M
Capi. / CA 2021 4,20x
Capi. / CA 2022 3,98x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 93,0%
Graphique STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Stellus Capital Investment Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 12,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,19%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Rob Thomsen Ladd Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Todd Huskinson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
John Tim Arnoult Independent Director
William C. Repko Independent Director
Bruce R. Bilger Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION18.93%252
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.96%8 270
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.15%3 977
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION48.61%3 118
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.29.53%2 655
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.14%2 549