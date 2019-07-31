Connexion
    STH   CA85857E2033

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

(STH)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto - 11/01 21:40:40
0.25 CAD   -3.85%
Stelmine Canada : 2019-07-31_ MDNA

12/01/2022 | 00:18
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

RAPPORT DE GESTION

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 JUILLET 2019

For the year ended JULY 31, 2019

Rapport de gestion

Management discussion and analysis

Pour l'exercice terminé

For the year ended

le 31 juillet 2019

July 31, 2019

1

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

RAPPORT DE GESTION

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 JUILLET 2019

For the year ended JULY 31, 2019

Table des matières

Table of content

Date

3

Date

Mise en garde concernant les renseignements prospectifs

3

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Description de l'entreprise et continuité de l'exploitation

3

Description of the business and going concern

Faits saillants des affaires corporatives

4

Highlights of corporate affairs

Actifs d'exploration et d'évaluation

7

Exploration and evaluation assets

Informations annuelles sélectionnées

14

Selected annual information

Résultats d'opérations et situation de la trésorerie

14

Results of operations and cash position

Analyse des frais d'opérations et d'administration pour

Analysis of operating and administrative expenses for

l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2019

15

the year ended July 31, 2019

Utilisation du produit tiré de financements accréditifs

15

Use of proceeds from flow-through financing

Résumé des résultats trimestriels

16

Summary of quarterly results

Opérations entre parties liées

16

Related party transactions

Transactions hors-bilan

16

Off-Balance Sheet Transactions

Adoption of new and review standards and

Adoption de normes et d'interprétations nouvelles et révisés

16

interpretations

Principales méthodes comptable

16

Significant accounting methods

Jugements, estimations et hypothèses

17

Judgment, estimates, and assumption

Instruments financiers et gestion des risques

17

Financial instruments and risk management

Obligations et engagements contractuels

20

Contractual Obligations and Commitments

Gestion du capital

20

Capital Management

Information sur les actions émises, les bons de souscription et

Disclosure of shares issued, warrants, and stock options as at

options d'achat d'actions au 22 novembre 2019

20

November 22, 2019

Perspectives

21

Outlook

Information au 22 novembre 2019

22

Information at November 22, 2019

Information additionnelle et divulgation continue

22

Additional information and continuous disclosure

2

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

RAPPORT DE GESTION

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 JUILLET 2019

For the year ended JULY 31, 2019

Ce rapport de gestion, daté du 22 novembre 2019, a été préparé

This Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), dated

en conformité avec le Règlement 51-102 sur les obligations

November 22, 2019, has been prepared according to Regulation

d'information continue et approuvé par le conseil d'administration

51-102 of the continuous disclosure requirements and approved by

de la Société.

the Company's board of directors.

Le présent rapport de gestion doit être lu parallèlement aux états

This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's

financiers de la Société au 31 juillet 2019. Les états financiers de

financial statements as at July 31, 2019. The Company's financial

la Société ont été établis en fonction des Normes internationales

statements have been prepared based on International Financial

d'information financière (IFRS). La devise monétaire de

Reporting Standards (IFRS). The monetary presentation currency

présentation est le dollar canadien ($ Can) et tous les montants

is the Canadian dollar (Cdn $) and all the amounts in the MD&A are

présentés dans le rapport de gestion sont en dollars canadiens.

in Canadian dollars.

1.0 DATE

1.0 DATE

Ce rapport de gestion est pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2019,

This MD&A is for the year ended July 31, 2019, including additional

incluant l'information additionnelle jusqu'au 22 novembre 2019.

information up to November 22, 2019.

2.0 MISE EN GARDE CONCERNANT LES

2.0 CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING

RENSEIGNEMENTS PROSPECTIFS

INFORMATION

Certains énoncés de ce document, qui ne sont pas appuyés par

Certain statements in this document that are not supported by

des faits historiques, sont d'ordre prospectif, ce qui signifie qu'ils

historical facts, are forward-looking, meaning that they involve

comportent des risques, des incertitudes et des éléments qui

risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual

pourraient faire en sorte que les véritables résultats diffèrent des

results to differ from the expected results or implied by such

résultats prévus ou sous-entendus par ces mêmes énoncés

forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could

prospectifs. Il existe de nombreux facteurs qui pourraient causer

cause such differences, including price volatility of the metals

une telle disparité, notamment l'instabilité des prix du marché des

market, poorly estimated reserves, the risks associated with

métaux, des réserves mal estimées, les risques reliés à

environment (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological

l'environnement (réglementation plus sévère), les situations

situations, unfavorable extraction, changes in regulation and

géologiques imprévues, les conditions défavorables à l'extraction,

government policies (laws or policies), failure to obtain the

les changements de réglementation et de politiques

necessary permits and approvals from governmental authorities or

gouvernementales (lois ou politiques), le défaut d'obtenir les

other risks related to the exploitation and development.

permis nécessaires et les approbations des instances

gouvernementales, ou tout autre risque lié à l'exploitation et au

développement.

Même si Stelmine Canada Ltée (la « Société » ou « Stelmine »)

While Stelmine Canada Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stelmine")

croit que les hypothèses découlant des énoncés prospectifs sont

believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking

plausibles, il est fortement recommandé de ne pas accorder une

statements are reasonable, it is strongly recommended not to place

confiance excessive à ces énoncés, qui ne sont valables qu'au

undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the

moment de la rédaction de ce document. Cependant, et ce

time of this writing. However, in accordance with the provisions of

conformément aux dispositions sur l'information prospective

the forward-looking information contained in section 5.8 of NI 51-

contenues dans l'article 5.8 du Règlement 51-102, Stelmine

102, Stelmine is committed to identify and analyze in subsequent

s'engage à indiquer et analyser, dans les rapports de gestion

management reports material differences between actual results

subséquents, tout écart important entre les résultats réels et

and information or future financial perspectives previously

l'information ou perspectives financières futures communiquées

communicated.

antérieurement.

3.0 DESCRIPTION DE L'ENTREPRISE ET CONTINUITÉ DE L'EXPLOITATION

3.0 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN

Stelmine a été constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les

Stelmine was incorporated under the Canadian Business

sociétés par actions. Stelmine est une société d'exploration dont

Corporations Act. Stelmine is a mining exploration company whose

les activités principales d'exploration se situent au Québec

main activities are the exploration in Quebec (Canada). The

(Canada). L'exploration et la mise en valeur de gisements de

exploration and development of mineral deposits involves

minéraux impliquent d'importants risques financiers. Le succès de

significant financial risks. The success of the Company depends on

la Société dépendra d'un certain nombre de facteurs, entre

a number of factors, among others, risks related to the exploration

autres, les risques reliés à l'exploration et à l'extraction, les

and extraction, issues relating to regulations, as well as

questions relatives à la réglementation ainsi que les règlements

environmental regulations and other regulations.

en matière d'environnement et autres règlements.

3

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

RAPPORT DE GESTION

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 JUILLET 2019

For the year ended JULY 31, 2019

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2019, la Société a enregistré une perte nette de 391 676 $ (519 922 $ au 31 juillet 2018). Outre les besoins habituels de fonds de roulement, la Société doit obtenir les fonds qui lui permettront de respecter ses engagements en vigueur en vertu de ses programmes d'exploration et d'engager et de payer ses frais généraux et ses frais d'administration.

La direction cherche périodiquement à obtenir du financement sous forme d'émission de titres de participation, d'exercice de bons de souscription et d'options d'achat d'actions afin de poursuivre ses activités. Malgré le fait qu'elle a réussi dans le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir. Si la direction ne parvenait pas à obtenir de nouveaux fonds, la Société pourrait alors être dans l'incapacité de poursuivre ses activités, et les montants réalisés à titre d'actifs pourraient être moins élevés que les montants inscrits dans les présents états financiers.

Les présents états financiers ont été établis conformément aux Normes internationales d'information financière (IFRS), et selon l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation. Les états financiers ne comportent aucun redressement ni reclassement d'éléments d'actif et de passif qui pourraient s'avérer nécessaires si la Société se montrait incapable de poursuivre ses activités et malgré le fait qu'elle ait réussi par le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir.

POLITIQUE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT DURABLE

Depuis le 16 mai 2017, Stelmine s'est dotée d'une politique de développement durable qui est disponible sur le site internet de la Société (Stelmine.com).

Dans un souci de se conformer aux obligations légales et environnementales, la Société possède une assurance pour les administrateurs, ainsi qu'une assurance pollution.

EXPERTISE DE LA SOCIÉTÉ

Stelmine dispose d'une équipe dynamique et motivée. La qualité de son personnel technique contribue à faire de Stelmine un joueur majeur de l'exploration au Québec.

La Société exécute ses travaux selon les meilleures pratiques de l'industrie. Ainsi, tous ses efforts sont orientés vers la réduction maximale des risques environnementaux et sociaux.

For the year ended July 31, 2019, the Company recorded a net loss of $391,676 ($519,922 as at July 31, 2018). In addition to the usual requirements of working capital, the Company must obtain funds to enable it to fulfill its commitments under its current exploration programs and to hire and pay its overhead and administrative costs.

Management periodically seeks to obtain financing through the issuance of equity securities, exercise of warrants and stock options to continue its activities. Even though it has succeeded in the past, there is no guarantee of future success. If management could not obtain new funding, the Company would then be unable to continue its operations, and amounts realized for assets might be less than the amounts recorded in the financial statements.

These financial statements have been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the assumption of the continuity of operations. The financial statements do not include any restatement or reclassification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue its operations. Despite the fact that it has been successful in the past, there is no guarantee of future success.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT POLICY

On May 16, 2017, Stelmine adopted a sustainable development policy that is available on the Company website (Stelmine.com).

In order to fulfill all legal and environmental obligations, the Company obtained an insurance policy concerning the directors, as well as a pollution insurance.

COMPANY EXPERTISE

The Stelmine team is dynamic and motivated. The quality of the Company's technical personnel helps make it a key player in exploration in Québec.

All Company worksites employ industry best practices, and every effort is made to ensure maximum reduction of environmental and social risks.

4.0 FAITS SAILLANTS DES AFFAIRES CORPORATIVES

4.0 HIGHLIGHTS OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

Le 5 septembre 2018, Stelmine a annoncé le début d'une campagne d'exploration d'une durée d'un mois sur les claims Trieste, Joubert et Mercator situés à l'ouest de sa propriété phare Courcy.

Le 29 novembre 2018, Stelmine confirme une association entre la minéralisation aurifère et une importante zone de faille (faille Couteau) qui s'étend sur plus de 21 km. Stelmine a élaboré un modèle 3D illustrant les divers assemblages et formations géologiques composant la propriété Courcy.

On September 5, 2018, Stelmine announced the start of a one- month exploration campaign on its Trieste, Joubert and Mercator claims located northwest of our Courcy flagship property.

On November 29, 2018, Stelmine can correlate the gold mineralization with a major fault zone (the Couteau fault) which extends 21 km. Stelmine built-up a 3D model illustrating the various rock assemblages and geological formations composing the Courcy property.

4

STELMINE CANADA LTÉE

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

RAPPORT DE GESTION

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 JUILLET 2019

For the year ended JULY 31, 2019

Le 25 janvier 2019, la Société a tenu son assemblée des actionnaires. À cette assemblée :

  • Six dirigeants, André Proulx, Christian Guilbaud, Isabelle Proulx, Michel Boily, Normand Goulet et Ann
    Levasseur ont été nommés au conseil d'administration de la Société;
  • Le cabinet de Brunet, Roy, Dubé, CPA S.E.N.C.R.L. a
    été nommé en tant qu'auditeurs indépendants ;
  • Le régime d'options d'achat d'actions a été réapprouvé par les actionnaires.

Le 12 février 2019, Stelmine annonçait :

  • Des valeurs aurifères significatives sur plus d'un km sur sa propriété Mercator, dont un échantillon de 7,44 g/t Au;
  • Qu'elle a octroyé un total de 850 000 options d'achat d'actions soit 650 000 à des administrateurs, dirigeants et employé, pour une durée de 5 ans. La société a aussi octroyé 200 000 options à des consultants, pour une durée de 1 an. Toutes les options sont acquises à la date de leur octroi, à un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ et chaque option peut être levée durant chacune des périodes stipulées ci-haut à compter de la date de l'octroi (selon la

correction du communiqué de presse du 26 février 2019);

  • La nomination de Mme Julie Lemieux en tant que Chef de la direction financière. Par ailleurs, la Société tient à annoncer le départ de M. Paul-André Lemieux CPA, CA. La direction désire le remercier pour son implication et son travail minutieux durant ses années auprès de la Société.

Le 26 février 2019, Stelmine a présenté les résultats de sa campagne d'exploration 2018 réalisée sur la propriété Trieste. La propriété a généré une valeur aurifère de 2,81 g/t sur 1 m. Celle- ci confirme la teneur de 1,10 g/t Au obtenue en 2017.

Le 8 avril 2019, Stelmine annonçait des résultats prometteurs dans le nouveau bassin de l'Opinaca. Les résultats de la campagne d'exploration menée sur la propriété Joubert dans laquelle des échantillons de rainurages ont procuré des valeurs de 0,83 g/t Au sur 1,5 m et de 1,10 g/t Au sur 0,25 m.

Le 30 avril 2019, Stelmine fait deux nouvelles découvertes d'or sur la propriété. Des valeurs aurifères, de 1,15 g/t Au sur 2,0 m (Courcy 4.0) et 1,05 sur 3,0 m (Courcy 4.1).

Le 5 juin 2019, Stelmine annonçait qu'elle se prépare à forer sa propriété Courcy.

Le 16 juillet 2019, Stelmine annonçait qu'elle a débuté la première étape de sa campagne de forage 2019 sur sa propriété aurifère Courcy.

On January 25, 2019 the Company held its annual and special meeting of its shareholders. At this meeting:

  • The six executives, André Proulx, Christian Guilbaud, Isabelle Proulx, Michel Boily, Normand Goulet and Ann
    Levasseur were appointed to the Company's Board of
    Directors;
  • The firm Brunet Roy Dubé, CPA S.E.N.C.R.L has been appointed as the Company's independent auditors;
  • Stock Option Plan was re-approved by the Company's shareholders.

On February 12, 2019, Stelmine announced :

  • Significant gold values extending over more than one km on its Mercator's propriety, including a 7.44 g/t Au sample;
  • The issuance of a total of 850 000 stock options according to the Company's Option Plan. 650,000 options were granted to directors, executive officers and employee for a period of 5 years. The Company also allocated 200,000 options to consultants for a period of 1 year. All options are issued at the grant date at an exercise price of $0.15, and each option may be exercised during each period specified above from the grant date (according to the corrected

February 26, 2019 press release).

  • The appointment of Julie Lemieux as Chief Financial Officer. Furthermore, Stelmine announces the resignation of Mr. Paul-André Lemieux, CPA, CA. The Company expresses its gratitude for his implication and meticulous work.

On February 26, 2019, Stelmine reveals the results of its 2018 exploration campaign on the Trieste property. The property yielded a gold value of 2.81 g/t on 1 m. The assay corroborates the 1.10 g/t Au concentration obtained in 2017.

On April 8, 2019, Stelmine announced encouraging results in the new sector of the eastern Opinaca basin. the results of its exploration campaign completed on the Joubert property in which channel samples provided values of 0.83 g/t Au on 1.5 m and 1.10 g/t Au on 0.25 m.

On April 30, 2019, Stelmine unearths two new gold mineralized zones on the Courcy property. The gold values of 1.15 g/t over 2.0 m (Courcy 4.0) and 1.05 over 3.0 m (Courcy 4.1).

On June 5, 2019, Stelmine announced its plans to drill at its Courcy flagship project.

On July 16, 2019, announced the first stage of its drilling campaign program on its Courcy flagship gold property.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 23:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
