Stelmine Canada : 2019-10-31_ MDNA 12/01/2022 | 00:38 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom : Prénom : Votre adresse e-mail * : Adresses e-mail des destinataires * : (Vous pouvez saisir plusieurs adresses mails en les séparant par des points virgules) Message personnel : * Champs obligatoires Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd Rapport de gestion intermédiaires Interim Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019 For the three-month period ended October 31,2019 Rapport de gestion intermédiaire Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019 Interim Management Discussion and Analysis For the three-month period ended October 31, 2019 1 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd Rapport de gestion intermédiaires Interim Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019 For the three-month period ended October 31,2019 Table des matières Table of content Date Mise en garde concernant les renseignements prospectifs Description de l'entreprise et continuité de l'exploitation Faits saillants des affaires corporatives Actifs d'exploration et d'évaluation Informations annuelles sélectionnées Résultats d'opérations et situation de la trésorerie Analyse des frais généraux d'administration pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019 Utilisation du produit tiré de financements accréditifs Résumé des résultats trimestrielles Opérations entre parties liées Transactions hors-bilan Adoption de normes et d'interprétations nouvelles et révisés Principales méthodes comptable Jugements, estimations et hypothèses Instruments financiers et gestion des risques Obligations et engagements contractuels Gestion du capital Information sur les actions émises, les bons de souscription et options d'achat d'actions au 20 décembre 2019 Perspectives Information au 20 décembre 2019 Information additionnelle et divulgation continue 3 Date Caution regarding forward-looking information Description of the business and going concern Highlights of corporate affairs 6 Exploration and evaluation assets 13 Selected annual information 13 Results of operations and cash position 14 Analysis of general administrative expenses for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019 Use of proceeds from flow-through financing Summary of Quarterly Results 15 Related party transactions 15 Off-Balance Sheet Transactions 15 Adoption of new and review standards and interpretations 15 Significant accounting methods Judgment, estimates, and assumption Financial instruments and risk management Contractual Obligations and Commitments Capital Management Disclosure of shares issued, warrants, and stock options as at December 20, 2019 Outlook Information at December 20, 2019 21 Additional information and continuous disclosure 2 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd Rapport de gestion intermédiaires Interim Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019 For the three-month period ended October 31,2019 Ce rapport de gestion intermédiaire, daté du 20 décembre 2019, This interim Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), dated a été préparé en conformité avec le Règlement 51-102 sur les December 20, 2019, has been prepared according to Regulation obligations d'information continue et approuvé par le conseil 51-102 of the continuous disclosure requirements and approved by d'administration de la Société. the Company's board of directors. Le présent rapport de gestion intermédiaire doit être lu This Interim MD&A should be read in conjunction with the parallèlement aux états financiers intermédiaires résumés non Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements for audités de la Société pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 the three-month period ended October 31, 2019. The Company's octobre 2019. Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés de la unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been Société ont été établis en fonction des Normes internationales prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards d'information financière (IFRS). La devise monétaire de (IFRS). The monetary presentation currency is the Canadian dollar présentation est le dollar canadien ($ Can) et tous les montants (Cdn $) and all the amounts are in Canadian dollars. présentés dans le rapport de gestion intermédiaire sont en dollars canadiens. 1.0 DATE 1.0 DATE Ce rapport de gestion intermédiaire est pour la période de trois This Interim Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is for mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019, incluant l'information the three-month period ended October 31, 2019, including additionnelle jusqu'au 20 décembre 2019. additional information up to December 20, 2019. 2.0 MISE EN GARDE CONCERNANT LES 2.0 CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING RENSEIGNEMENTS PROSPECTIFS INFORMATION Certains énoncés de ce document, qui ne sont pas appuyés par Certain statements in this document that are not supported by des faits historiques, sont d'ordre prospectif, ce qui signifie qu'ils historical facts, are forward-looking, meaning that they involve comportent des risques, des incertitudes et des éléments qui risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual pourraient faire en sorte que les véritables résultats diffèrent des results to differ from the expected results or implied by such résultats prévus ou sous-entendus par ces mêmes énoncés forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could prospectifs. Il existe de nombreux facteurs qui pourraient causer cause such differences, including price volatility of the metals une telle disparité, notamment l'instabilité des prix du marché des market, poorly estimated reserves, the risks associated with métaux, des réserves mal estimées, les risques reliés à environment (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological l'environnement (réglementation plus sévère), les situations situations, unfavorable extraction, changes in regulation and géologiques imprévues, les conditions défavorables à l'extraction, government policies (laws or policies), failure to obtain the les changements de réglementation et de politiques necessary permits and approvals from governmental authorities or gouvernementales (lois ou politiques), le défaut d'obtenir les other risks related to the exploitation and development. permis nécessaires et les approbations des instances gouvernementales, ou tout autre risque lié à l'exploitation et au développement. Même si Stelmine Canada Ltée (la « Société » ou « Stelmine ») While Stelmine Canada Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stelmine") croit que les hypothèses découlant des énoncés prospectifs sont believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking plausibles, il est fortement recommandé de ne pas accorder une statements are reasonable, it is strongly recommended not to place confiance excessive à ces énoncés, qui ne sont valables qu'au undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the moment de la rédaction de ce document. Cependant, et ce time of this writing. However, in accordance with the provisions of conformément aux dispositions sur l'information prospective the forward-looking information contained in section 5.8 of NI 51- contenues dans l'article 5.8 du Règlement 51-102, Stelmine 102, Stelmine is committed to identify and analyze in subsequent s'engage à indiquer et analyser, dans les rapports de gestion management reports material differences between actual results subséquents, tout écart important entre les résultats réels et and information or future financial perspectives previously l'information ou perspectives financières futures communiquées communicated. antérieurement. 3.0 DESCRIPTION DE L'ENTREPRISE ET CONTINUITÉ DE L'EXPLOITATION 3.0 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN Stelmine a été constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les Stelmine was incorporated under the Canadian Business sociétés par actions. Stelmine est une société d'exploration dont Corporations Act. Stelmine is a mining exploration company whose les activités principales d'exploration se situent au Québec main activities are the exploration in Quebec (Canada). The (Canada). L'exploration et la mise en valeur de gisements de exploration and development of mineral deposits involves minéraux impliquent d'importants risques financiers. Le succès de significant financial risks. The success of the Company depends on la Société dépendra d'un certain nombre de facteurs, entre a number of factors, among others, risks related to the exploration autres, les risques reliés à l'exploration et à l'extraction, les and extraction, issues relating to regulations, as well as questions relatives à la réglementation ainsi que les règlements environmental regulations and other regulations. en matière d'environnement et autres règlements. 3 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd Rapport de gestion intermédiaires Interim Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019 For the three-month period ended October 31,2019 Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019, la Société a enregistré une perte nette de 51 533 $ (95 635 $ au 31 octobre 2018). Outre les besoins habituels de fonds de roulement, la Société doit obtenir les fonds qui lui permettront de respecter ses engagements en vigueur en vertu de ses programmes d'exploration et d'engager et de payer ses frais généraux et ses frais d'administration. La direction cherche périodiquement à obtenir du financement sous forme d'émission de titres de participation, d'exercice de bons de souscription et d'options d'achat d'actions afin de poursuivre ses activités. Malgré le fait qu'elle a réussi dans le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir. Si la direction ne parvenait pas à obtenir de nouveaux fonds, la Société pourrait alors être dans l'incapacité de poursuivre ses activités, et les montants réalisés à titre d'actifs pourraient être moins élevés que les montants inscrits dans les présents états financiers. Les présents états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été établis conformément aux Normes internationales d'information financière (IFRS), et selon l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation. Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ne comportent aucun redressement ni reclassement d'éléments d'actif et de passif qui pourraient s'avérer nécessaires si la Société se montrait incapable de poursuivre ses activités et malgré le fait qu'elle ait réussi par le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir. POLITIQUE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT DURABLE Depuis le 16 mai 2017, Stelmine s'est dotée d'une politique de développement durable qui est disponible sur le site internet de la Société (Stelmine.com). Dans un souci de se conformer aux obligations légales et environnementales, la Société possède une assurance pour les administrateurs, ainsi qu'une assurance pollution. EXPERTISE DE LA SOCIÉTÉ Stelmine dispose d'une équipe dynamique et motivée. La qualité de son personnel technique contribue à faire de Stelmine un joueur majeur de l'exploration au Québec. La Société exécute ses travaux selon les meilleures pratiques de l'industrie. Ainsi, tous ses efforts sont orientés vers la réduction maximale des risques environnementaux et sociaux. For the three-month period ended October 31, 2019, the Company recorded a net loss of $51,533 ($95,635 as at October 31, 2018). In addition to the usual requirements of working capital, the Company must obtain funds to enable it to fulfill its commitments under its current exploration programs and to hire and pay its overhead and administrative costs. Management periodically seeks to obtain financing through the issuance of equity securities, exercise of warrants and stock options to continue its activities. Even though it has succeeded in the past, there is no guarantee of future success. If management could not obtain new funding, the Company would then be unable to continue its operations, and amounts realized for assets might be less than the amounts recorded in the financial statements. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the assumption of the continuity of operations. The condensed interim financial statements do not include any restatement or reclassification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue its operations. Despite the fact that it has been successful in the past, there is no guarantee of future success. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT POLICY On May 16, 2017, Stelmine adopted a sustainable development policy that is available on the Company website (Stelmine.com). In order to fulfill all legal and environmental obligations, the Company obtained an insurance policy concerning the directors, as well as a pollution insurance. COMPANY EXPERTISE The Stelmine team is dynamic and motivated. The quality of the Company's technical personnel helps make it a key player in exploration in Québec. All Company worksites employ industry best practices, and every effort is made to ensure maximum reduction of environmental and social risks. 4.0 FAITS SAILLANTS DES AFFAIRES CORPORATIVES 4.0 HIGHLIGHTS OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS Le 1er août 2019, Stelmine a annoncé qu'elle a complété un placement stratégique privé sans intermédiaire. Un total de 1 142 499 actions de la société ont été émises dans le cadre du placement, pour un montant total de 203 500 $. Trois initiés ont participé à ce placement pour un montant de 26 000 $. Dans le cadre de ce placement la Société a payé des frais de commission de 4 000 $ Le placement a consisté en l'émission de : On August 1st, 2019, the Company announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement. A total of 1,142,499 common shares of the Company were issued in this Placement, for total proceeds of $203,500. Three insiders of the Company participated in the placement for proceeds of $26,000. In connection with this Placement, the Company payed a Finder's fees of $4000. The Placement consisted of the issuance of: 4 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd Rapport de gestion intermédiaires Interim Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019 For the three-month period ended October 31,2019 • 499 999 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,15 $ par unité, • 499,999 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per unit, for pour un placement de 75 000 $. Chaque unité est composée gross proceeds of $75,000. Each Unit is composed of d'une (1) action et d'un demi (½) bon de souscription, chaque one (1) common share of Stelmine ("Share") and one half bon de souscription permettant à son détenteur de souscrire (1/2) warrant, each warrant entitling its holder to à une (1) action à un prix de 0,20 $ l'action durant une période subscribe to one (1) Share at a price of $0.20 per Share de 18 mois (selon la correction du communiqué de presse du 20 août during an 18-monthperiod (according to the corrected August 20, 2019); et 2109 press release); and • 642 500 actions accréditives à un prix de 0,20 $ par • 642,500 "flow-through" shares at a price of $0.20 per action, pour un placement de 128 500 $. Share for gross proceeds of $128,500. Le 20 août 2019, la compagnie a annoncé une mise à jour sur ses travaux d'exploration sur la propriété Courcy. La propriété Joubert sera également investiguée au cours du prochain mois par un levé de till régional accompagné de travaux d'exploration détaillés. Le 17 octobre 2019, Stelmine a annoncé la nomination de Madame Carole Gilbert, géologue et avocate, à son conseil d'administration. Le 29 octobre 2019, Stelmine a annoncé qu'elle a complété un placement privé sans intermédiaire. Un total de 6 532 902 actions de la société ont été émises dans le cadre du placement, pour un montant total de 907 380 $. Deux initiés ont participé à ce placement pour un montant de 3 000 $. Dans le cadre de ce placement la Société a payé des frais de commission de 24 550 $. Le placement a consisté en l'émission de : On August 20, 2019, the Company announced an update on its current exploration work. The current focus of exploration work on the Courcy property. During the next month, the Joubert property will also be submitted to a regional till survey. On October 17, 2019, Stelmine announced the appointment of Ms. Carole Gilbert, geologist and lawyer, to its Board of Directors. On October 29, 2019, Stelmine announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement A total of 6 532 902 common shares of the Company were issued in this Placement, for total proceeds of $907,380. Two insiders of the Company participated in the placement for proceeds of $3,000. In connection with this Placement, the Company payed a Finder's fees of $24,550. The Placement consisted of the issuance of: 4 596 152 unités (les « unités ») à un prix de 0,13 $ par unité, pour un placement de 597 500 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une (1) action de Stelmine et d'un demi (½) bon de souscription, chaque bon de souscription permettant à son détenteur de souscrire à une (1) action

à un prix de 0,20 $ l'action durant une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture; et

à un prix de 0,20 $ l'action durant une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture; et 1 936 750 actions accréditives de Stelmine à un prix de 0,16 $ par action, pour un placement de 309 880 $. 4 596 152 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.13 per unit, for gross proceeds of $597,500. Each Unit is composed of one (1) common share of Stelmine ("Share") and one half (1/2) warrant, each warrant entitling its holder to subscribe to one (1) Share at a price of $0.20 per Share during a 24 month period from the date of closing of the placement; and

1 936 750 "flow-through" shares of Stelmine at a price of $0.16 per Share for gross proceeds of $309,880. ÉVÈNEMENTS POSTÉRIEURS À L'ÉTAT DE LA SITUATION FINANCIÈRE. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS OF THE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION. Aucun évènement postérieur. No subsequent event. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 23:37:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 Réagir à cet article Modifier la valeur Réagir le premier RAPIDE Votre image est trops volumineuse. Max 1Mo X Opinion : - Haussier Baissier Objectif : Stop : Publier Je déclare être actionnaire de la société concernée Votre réponse a été ajoutée Une erreur est survenue Toute l'actualité sur STELMINE CANADA LTD. 00:38 STELMINE CANADA : 2021-07-31_ mdna PU 00:38 STELMINE CANADA : 2021-04-30_ Quarterly Financial Statement PU 00:38 STELMINE CANADA : 2019-10-31_ Quarterly Financial Statement PU 00:38 STELMINE CANADA : 2019-10-31_ mdna PU 00:18 STELMINE CANADA : 2019-07-31_ mdna PU 05/01 STELMINE CANADA : Form of Proxy (French) PU 05/01 STELMINE CANADA : Notice of Meeting and Management Proxy Circular (French) PU 2021 STELMINE CANADA : Md&a PU 2021 STELMINE CANADA : Financial Statements PU 2021 Stelmine Canada Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre terminé le 31 octo.. CI