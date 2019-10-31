Connexion
    STH   CA85857E2033

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

(STH)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto - 11/01 21:40:40
0.25 CAD   -3.85%
00:38STELMINE CANADA : 2021-07-31_ mdna
PU
00:38STELMINE CANADA : 2021-04-30_ Quarterly Financial Statement
PU
00:38STELMINE CANADA : 2019-10-31_ Quarterly Financial Statement
PU
Stelmine Canada : 2019-10-31_ Quarterly Financial Statement

12/01/2022 | 00:38
États financiers intermédiaires résumés

Unaudited Condensed Interim

non audités pour la période

Financial Statements for the

de trois mois terminée le

three-month period ended

31 octobre 2019

October 31, 2019

Table des matières

Avis aux lecteurs

1

État de la situation financière

intermédiaire résumé

2

État du résultat net et du résultat

global intermédiaire résumé

3

État des variations des capitaux

propres intermédiaire résumé

4

Tableau des flux de trésorerie

intermédiaire résumé

5

Notes complémentaires aux états

6 à/to

financiers intermédiaires résumés

23

Table of Contents

Notice to readers

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to Condensed Interim Financial Statements

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :

NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée, pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019, n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.

These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019 have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.

_(s) Isabelle Proulx______

Présidente, Chef de la direction/ President, Chief Executive Officer

_(s) André Proulx______

Président du Conseil d'administration / Chairman of the Board

.

- 1 -

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

État de la situation financière

Condensed Interim Statement of

intermédiaire résumé

Financial Position

Au 31 octobre 2018

October 31, 2018

Non audité et en dollars canadiens

Unaudited, in Canadian dollars

31 octobre /

31 juillet /

October 31,

July 31,

Notes

2019

2019

$

$

ACTIF

ASSETS

Courant

Current

Trésorerie et équivalents de

trésorerie

626 696

98 891

Cash and cash equivalents

Trésorerie affectée à

Cash reserved for

l'exploration

311 337

81 050

exploration

Taxes de vente à recevoir

22 986

9 769

Sales taxes receivable

Frais payés d'avance

11 073

22 450

Prepaid expenses

972 092

212 160

Non courant

Non-current

Actifs d'exploration et

Exploration and evaluation

d'évaluation

7

2 126 148

1 912 015

assets

Immobilisations corporelles

8

1 974

2 134

Fixed assets

Total de l'actif

3 100 214

2 126 309

Total assets

PASSIF

LIABILITIES

Courant

Current

Fournisseurs et autres

Suppliers and other

créditeurs

9

149 784

101 592

creditors

Total du passif

149 784

101 592

Total liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital-actions

10

7 845 978

6 991 039

Share capital

Bons de souscription

10

144 023

21 716

Warrants

Surplus d'apport

2 249 042

2 249 042

Contributed surplus

Déficit

(7 288 613)

(7 237 080)

Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

2 950 430

2 024 717

Total equity

Total du passif et des

Total liabilities and

capitaux propres

3 100 214

2 126 309

equity

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.

The notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

- 2 -

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

État du résultat net et du résultat global intermédiaire résumé

Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2018

For the three-month period ended October 31,2018

Non audité et en dollars canadiens

Unaudited, in Canadian dollars

31 octobre /

31 octobre /

October, 31

October, 31

Notes

2019

2018

DÉPENSES

$

$

EXPENSES

Paiements fondés sur des actions

11.1

-

Share-based payments

Honoraires de consultation

25 795

Consulting fees

Honoraires professionnels

19 395

728

Professional fees

Loyer

4 488

4 400

Rent

Amortissement des immobilisations

corporelles

8

160

327

Depreciation of fixed assets

Frais généraux d'administration

74 857

62 245

General administrative expenses

Inscription, registrariat et information aux

Registration, listing fees and shareholders'

actionnaires

5 467

2 140

information

RÉSULTAT AVANT IMPÔTS

(104 367)

(95 635)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Impôt différé

15

(52 834)

-

Deferred income taxes

NET LOSS AND TOTAL

PERTE NETTE ET RÉSULTAT GLOBAL

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

TOTAL DE LA PÉRIODE

(51 533)

(95 635)

PERIOD

PERTE NETTE DE BASE ET DILUÉE PAR

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER

ACTION

12

(0,00)

(0,00)

SHARE

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 23:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
