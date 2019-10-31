Stelmine Canada : 2019-10-31_ Quarterly Financial Statement

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :

NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée, pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019, n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.

These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019 have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.