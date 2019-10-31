Stelmine Canada : 2019-10-31_ Quarterly Financial Statement
États financiers intermédiaires résumés
Unaudited Condensed Interim
non audités pour la période
Financial Statements for the
de trois mois terminée le
three-month period ended
31 octobre 2019
October 31, 2019
Table des matières
Avis aux lecteurs
1
État de la situation financière
intermédiaire résumé
2
État du résultat net et du résultat
global intermédiaire résumé
3
État des variations des capitaux
propres intermédiaire résumé
4
Tableau des flux de trésorerie
intermédiaire résumé
5
Notes complémentaires aux états
6 à/to
financiers intermédiaires résumés
23
Table of Contents
Notice to readers
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to Condensed Interim Financial Statements
AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :
NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée, pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2019, n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.
These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019 have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.
_(s) Isabelle Proulx______
Présidente, Chef de la direction/ President, Chief Executive Officer
_(s) André Proulx______
Président du Conseil d'administration / Chairman of the Board
Stelmine Canada Ltée
Stelmine Canada Ltd.
État de la situation financière
Condensed Interim Statement of
intermédiaire résumé
Financial Position
Au 31 octobre 2018
October 31, 2018
Non audité et en dollars canadiens
Unaudited, in Canadian dollars
31 octobre
/
31 juillet
/
October 31,
July 31,
Notes
2019
2019
$
$
ACTIF
ASSETS
Courant
Current
Trésorerie et équivalents de
trésorerie
626 696
98 891
Cash and cash equivalents
Trésorerie affectée à
Cash reserved for
l'exploration
311 337
81 050
exploration
Taxes de vente à recevoir
22 986
9 769
Sales taxes receivable
Frais payés d'avance
11 073
22 450
Prepaid expenses
972 092
212 160
Non courant
Non-current
Actifs d'exploration et
Exploration and evaluation
d'évaluation
7
2 126 148
1 912 015
assets
Immobilisations corporelles
8
1 974
2 134
Fixed assets
Total de l'actif
3 100 214
2 126 309
Total assets
PASSIF
LIABILITIES
Courant
Current
Fournisseurs et autres
Suppliers and other
créditeurs
9
149 784
101 592
creditors
Total du passif
149 784
101 592
Total liabilities
CAPITAUX PROPRES
EQUITY
Capital-actions
10
7 845 978
6 991 039
Share capital
Bons de souscription
10
144 023
21 716
Warrants
Surplus d'apport
2 249 042
2 249 042
Contributed surplus
Déficit
(7 288 613)
(7 237 080)
Deficit
Total des capitaux propres
2 950 430
2 024 717
Total equity
Total du passif et des
Total liabilities and
capitaux propres
3 100 214
2 126 309
equity
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.
The notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
Stelmine Canada Ltée
Stelmine Canada Ltd.
État du résultat net et du résultat global intermédiaire résumé
Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2018
For the three-month period ended October 31,2018
Non audité et en dollars canadiens
Unaudited, in Canadian dollars
31 octobre
/
31 octobre
/
October, 31
October, 31
Notes
2019
2018
DÉPENSES
$
$
EXPENSES
Paiements fondés sur des actions
11.1
-
Share-based payments
Honoraires de consultation
25 795
Consulting fees
Honoraires professionnels
19 395
728
Professional fees
Loyer
4 488
4 400
Rent
Amortissement des immobilisations
corporelles
8
160
327
Depreciation of fixed assets
Frais généraux d'administration
74 857
62 245
General administrative expenses
Inscription, registrariat et information aux
Registration, listing fees and shareholders'
actionnaires
5 467
2 140
information
RÉSULTAT AVANT IMPÔTS
(104 367)
(95 635)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Impôt différé
15
(52 834)
-
Deferred income taxes
NET LOSS AND TOTAL
PERTE NETTE ET RÉSULTAT GLOBAL
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE
TOTAL DE LA PÉRIODE
(51 533)
(95 635)
PERIOD
PERTE NETTE DE BASE ET DILUÉE PAR
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER
ACTION
12
(0,00)
(0,00)
SHARE
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 23:37:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur STELMINE CANADA LTD.
Données financières CAD USD EUR
CA 2021
-
-
-
Résultat net 2021
-0,71 M
-0,57 M
-0,50 M
Tréso. nette 2021
0,84 M
0,67 M
0,59 M
PER 2021
-9,95x
Rendement 2021
-
Capitalisation
22,2 M
17,6 M
15,5 M
VE / CA 2020
-
VE / CA 2021
-
Nbr Employés
-
Flottant
89,4%
Graphique STELMINE CANADA LTD.
Durée :
Auto.
2 mois
3 mois
6 mois
9 mois
1 an
2 ans
5 ans
10 ans
Max.
Période :
Jour
Semaine
Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.
Dirigeants et Administrateurs