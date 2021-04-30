Stelmine Canada : 2021-04-30_ Quarterly Financial Statement

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :

NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2021 n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.

These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2021 have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.