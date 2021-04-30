Connexion
    STH   CA85857E2033

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

(STH)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto - 11/01 21:40:40
0.25 CAD   -3.85%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Stelmine Canada : 2021-04-30_ Quarterly Financial Statement

12/01/2022 | 00:38
États financiers intermédiaires résumés

Unaudited Condensed Interim

non audités pour les périodes

Financial Statements for the

de trois et neuf mois terminées le

three and nine-month periods ended

30 avril 2021

April 30, 2021

Table des matières

Avis aux lecteurs

1

État de la situation financière

intermédiaire résumé

2

État du résultat net et du résultat

global intermédiaire résumé

3

État des variations des capitaux

propres intermédiaire résumé

4

Tableau des flux de trésorerie

intermédiaire résumé

5

Notes complémentaires aux états

6 à/to

financiers intermédiaires résumés

26

Table of Contents

Notice to readers

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to Condensed Interim Financial Statements

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :

NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2021 n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.

These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2021 have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.

_(s) Isabelle Proulx______

Présidente, Chef de la direction/ President, Chief Executive Officer

_(s) André Proulx______

Président du Conseil d'administration / Chairman of the Board

.

- 1 -

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

État de la situation financière

Condensed Interim Statement of

intermédiaire résumé

Financial Position

Non audité et en dollars canadiens

Unaudited, in Canadian dollars

30 avril /

31 juillet /

April 30,

July 31,

Notes

2021

2020

$

$

ACTIF

ASSETS

Courant

Current

Trésorerie et équivalents de

trésorerie

157 929

232 054

Cash and cash equivalents

Trésorerie réservée pour

Cash reserved for

l'exploration

-

102 432

exploration

Autre débiteur

-

-

Taxes de vente à recevoir

12 623

15 420

Sales taxes receivable

Frais payés d'avance

90 796

166 917

Prepaid expenses

261 348

516 823

Non courant

Non-current

Actifs d'exploration et

Exploration and evaluation

d'évaluation

7

2 718 879

2 322 164

assets

Immobilisations corporelles

8

3 696

2 224

Fixed assets

Total de l'actif

2 983 923

2 841 211

Total assets

PASSIF

LIABILITIES

Courant

Current

Fournisseurs et autres

Suppliers and other

créditeurs

9

66 164

98 826

creditors

Non-courant

Non-current

Emprunt

10

30 000

30 000

Borrowing

Total du passif

96 164

128 826

Total liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital-actions

11.1

8 220 546

7 845 978

Share capital

Bons de souscription

11.2

329 227

122 307

Warrants

Surplus d'apport

2 282 556

2 270 758

Contributed surplus

Déficit

(7 944 570 )

(7 526 658

) Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

2 887 759

2 712 385

Total equity

Total du passif et des

Total liabilities and

capitaux propres

2 983 923

2 841 211

equity

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

- 2 -

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

États du résultat net et du résultat global intermédiaire résumé

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2021 Non audité et en dollars canadiens

for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2021 Unaudited, in Canadian dollars

Pour la période de trois mois

Pour la période de neuf mois

terminée le 30 avril / For the

terminée le 30 avril / For the

three-month period ended

nine-month period ended

April 30

April 30

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

DÉPENSES

$

$

$

$

Honoraires de consultation

5 285

-

36 785

-

Honoraires professionnels

31 127

295

92 165

24 360

Loyer

5 167

4 488

14 322

13 464

Amortissement des

immobilisations corporelles

8

243

160

577

480

109 506

60 371

242 613

200 469

Frais généraux d'administration

Inscription, registrariat et

information aux actionnaires

14 270

10 865

33 821

39 202

Frais d'exploration et d'évaluation

-

-

16 887

-

RÉSULTAT AVANT IMPÔTS

(165 598

)

(80 667

)

(437 170

)

(277 975

)

Impôt différé

16

-

(10 795

)

(19 258

)

(71 159

)

PERTE NETTE ET RÉSULTAT

GLOBAL TOTAL DE LA PÉRIODE

(165 598

)

(69 872

)

(417 912

)

(206 816

)

PERTE NETTE DE BASE ET

DILUÉE PAR ACTION

13

(0,00

)

(0,00

)

(0,01

)

(0,00

)

EXPENSES

Consulting fees

Professional fees

Rent

Depreciation of fixed assets

General administrative expenses

Registration, listing fees and shareholders' information

Exploration and evaluation fees

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Deferred taxes

NET LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 23:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
