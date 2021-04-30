Stelmine Canada : 2021-04-30_ Quarterly Financial Statement
États financiers intermédiaires résumés
Unaudited Condensed Interim
non audités pour les périodes
Financial Statements for the
de trois et neuf mois terminées le
three and nine-month periods ended
30 avril 2021
April 30, 2021
Table des matières
Avis aux lecteurs
1
État de la situation financière
intermédiaire résumé
2
État du résultat net et du résultat
global intermédiaire résumé
3
État des variations des capitaux
propres intermédiaire résumé
4
Tableau des flux de trésorerie
intermédiaire résumé
5
Notes complémentaires aux états
6 à/to
financiers intermédiaires résumés
26
Table of Contents
Notice to readers
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to Condensed Interim Financial Statements
AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :
NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2021 n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.
These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2021 have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.
_(s) Isabelle Proulx______
Présidente, Chef de la direction/ President, Chief Executive Officer
_(s) André Proulx______
Président du Conseil d'administration / Chairman of the Board
Stelmine Canada Ltée
Stelmine Canada Ltd.
État de la situation financière
Condensed Interim Statement of
intermédiaire résumé
Financial Position
Non audité et en dollars canadiens
Unaudited, in Canadian dollars
30 avril
/
31 juillet
/
April 30,
July 31,
Notes
2021
2020
$
$
ACTIF
ASSETS
Courant
Current
Trésorerie et équivalents de
trésorerie
157 929
232 054
Cash and cash equivalents
Trésorerie réservée pour
Cash reserved for
l'exploration
-
102 432
exploration
Autre débiteur
-
-
Taxes de vente à recevoir
12 623
15 420
Sales taxes receivable
Frais payés d'avance
90 796
166 917
Prepaid expenses
261 348
516 823
Non courant
Non-current
Actifs d'exploration et
Exploration and evaluation
d'évaluation
7
2 718 879
2 322 164
assets
Immobilisations corporelles
8
3 696
2 224
Fixed assets
Total de l'actif
2 983 923
2 841 211
Total assets
PASSIF
LIABILITIES
Courant
Current
Fournisseurs et autres
Suppliers and other
créditeurs
9
66 164
98 826
creditors
Non-courant
Non-current
Emprunt
10
30 000
30 000
Borrowing
Total du passif
96 164
128 826
Total liabilities
CAPITAUX PROPRES
EQUITY
Capital-actions
11.1
8 220 546
7 845 978
Share capital
Bons de souscription
11.2
329 227
122 307
Warrants
Surplus d'apport
2 282 556
2 270 758
Contributed surplus
Déficit
(7 944 570 )
(7 526 658
) Deficit
Total des capitaux propres
2 887 759
2 712 385
Total equity
Total du passif et des
Total liabilities and
capitaux propres
2 983 923
2 841 211
equity
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
Stelmine Canada Ltée
Stelmine Canada Ltd.
États du résultat net et du résultat global intermédiaire résumé
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2021 Non audité et en dollars canadiens
for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2021 Unaudited, in Canadian dollars
Pour la période de trois mois
Pour la période de neuf mois
terminée le 30 avril / For the
terminée le 30 avril / For the
three-month period ended
nine-month period ended
April 30
April 30
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
DÉPENSES
$
$
$
$
Honoraires de consultation
5 285
-
36 785
-
Honoraires professionnels
31 127
295
92 165
24 360
Loyer
5 167
4 488
14 322
13 464
Amortissement des
immobilisations corporelles
8
243
160
577
480
109 506
60 371
242 613
200 469
Frais généraux d'administration
Inscription, registrariat et
information aux actionnaires
14 270
10 865
33 821
39 202
Frais d'exploration et d'évaluation
-
-
16 887
-
RÉSULTAT AVANT IMPÔTS
(165 598
)
(80 667
)
(437 170
)
(277 975
)
Impôt différé
16
-
(10 795
)
(19 258
)
(71 159
)
PERTE NETTE ET RÉSULTAT
GLOBAL TOTAL DE LA PÉRIODE
(165 598
)
(69 872
)
(417 912
)
(206 816
)
PERTE NETTE DE BASE ET
DILUÉE PAR ACTION
13
(0,00
)
(0,00
)
(0,01
)
(0,00
)
EXPENSES
Consulting fees
Professional fees
Rent
Depreciation of fixed assets
General administrative expenses
Registration, listing fees and shareholders' information
Exploration and evaluation fees
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Deferred taxes
NET LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
