    STH   CA85857E2033

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

(STH)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto - 11/01 21:40:40
0.25 CAD   -3.85%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Stelmine Canada : 2021-07-31_ MDNA

12/01/2022 | 00:38
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rapport de gestion

Management discussion and analysis

Pour l'exercice terminé

For the year ended

le 31 juillet 2021

July 31, 2021

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

Rapport de gestion

Management Discussion and Analysis

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2021

For the year ended July 31, 2021

Table des matières

Table of content

Date

Mise en garde concernant les renseignements prospectifs Description de l'entreprise et continuité de l'exploitation Faits saillants des affaires corporatives

Actifs d'exploration et d'évaluation

Informations sélectionnées

Résultats d'opérations et situation de la trésorerie

Analyse des frais généraux d'administration d'administration pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2021

Utilisation du produit tiré de financements accréditifs Résumé des résultats trimestrielles

Opérations entre parties liées

Transactions hors-bilan

Adoption de normes et d'interprétations nouvelles et révisés

Principales méthodes comptable

Jugements, estimations et hypothèses

Instruments financiers et gestion des risques

Obligations et engagements contractuels

Gestion du capital

Information sur les actions émises, les bons de souscription et options d'achat d'actions au 26 novembre 2021

Perspectives

Information au 26 novembre 2021

Information additionnelle et divulgation continue

3 Date

  1. Caution regarding forward-looking information
  1. Description of the business and going concern
  1. Highlights of corporate affairs
  1. Exploration and evaluation assets

18 Selected information

  1. Results of operations and cash position
  2. Analysis of general administrative expenses for the year ended July 31,2021

19

Use of proceeds from flow-through financing

20

Summary of Quarterly Results

20

Related party transactions

20

Off-Balance Sheet Transactions

20

Adoption of new and review standards and

interpretations

21

Significant accounting methods

21

Judgment, estimates, and assumption

21

Financial instruments and risk management

24

Contractual Obligations and Commitments

24

Capital Management

  1. Disclosure of shares issued, warrants, and stock options as of November 26, 2021
  2. Outlook
  3. Information as of November 26, 2021

26 Additional information and continuous disclosure

2

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

Rapport de gestion

Management Discussion and Analysis

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2021

For the year ended July 31, 2021

Ce rapport de gestion, daté du 26 novembre 2021, a été préparé en conformité avec le Règlement 51-102 sur les obligations d'information continue et approuvé par le conseil d'administration de la Société.

Le présent rapport de gestion doit être lu parallèlement aux états financiers de la Société au 31 juillet 2021. Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés de la Société ont été établis en fonction des Normes internationales d'information financière (IFRS). La devise monétaire de présentation est le dollar canadien ($ Can) et tous les montants présentés dans le rapport de gestion intermédiaire sont en dollars canadiens.

This Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), dated November 26, 2021, has been prepared according to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51- 102") and approved by the Company's board of directors.

This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements as at July 31, 2021. The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The monetary presentation currency is the Canadian dollar (Cdn $) and all the amounts are in Canadian dollars.

1.0

DATE

1.0

DATE

Ce rapport de gestion est pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2021,

This MD&A is For the year ended July 31, 2021, including additional

incluant l'information additionnelle jusqu'au 26 novembre 2021.

information up to November 26, 2021.

2.0

MISE EN GARDE CONCERNANT LES RENSEIGNEMENTS

2.0

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING

PROSPECTIFS

INFORMATION

Certains énoncés de ce document, qui ne sont pas appuyés par des faits historiques, sont d'ordre prospectif, ce qui signifie qu'ils comportent des risques, des incertitudes et des éléments qui pourraient faire en sorte que les véritables résultats diffèrent des résultats prévus ou sous-entendus par ces mêmes énoncés prospectifs. Il existe de nombreux facteurs qui pourraient causer une telle disparité, notamment l'instabilité des prix du marché des métaux, des réserves mal estimées, les risques reliés à l'environnement (réglementation plus sévère), les situations géologiques imprévues, les conditions défavorables à l'extraction, les changements de réglementation et de politiques gouvernementales (lois ou politiques), le défaut d'obtenir les permis nécessaires et les approbations des instances gouvernementales, ou tout autre risque lié à l'exploitation et au développement.

Certain statements in this document that are not supported by historical facts, are forward-looking, meaning that they involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ from the expected results or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause such differences, including price volatility of the metals market, poorly estimated reserves, the risks associated with environment (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavorable extraction, changes in regulation and government policies (laws or policies), failure to obtain the necessary permits and approvals from governmental authorities or other risks related to the exploitation and development.

Même si Stelmine Canada Ltée (la « Société » ou « Stelmine ») croit que les hypothèses découlant des énoncés prospectifs sont plausibles, il est fortement recommandé de ne pas accorder une confiance excessive à ces énoncés, qui ne sont valables qu'au moment de la rédaction de ce document. Cependant, et ce conformément aux dispositions sur l'information prospective contenues dans l'article 5.8 du Règlement 51-102, Stelmine s'engage

  • indiquer et analyser, dans les rapports de gestion subséquents, tout écart important entre les résultats réels et l'information ou perspectives financières futures communiquées antérieurement.

While Stelmine Canada Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stelmine") believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it is strongly recommended not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the time of this writing. However, in accordance with the provisions of the forward-looking information contained in section 5.8 of NI 51- 102, Stelmine is committed to identify and analyze in subsequent management reports material differences between actual results and information or future financial perspectives previously communicated.

3.0 DESCRIPTION DE L'ENTREPRISE ET CONTINUITÉ DE L'EXPLOITATION

3.0 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN

Stelmine a été constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions. Stelmine est une société d'exploration dont les activités principales d'exploration se situent au Québec (Canada). L'exploration et la mise en valeur de gisements de minéraux impliquent d'importants risques financiers. Le succès de la Société dépendra d'un certain nombre de facteurs, entre autres, les risques reliés à l'exploration et à l'extraction, les questions relatives à la réglementation ainsi que les règlements en matière d'environnement et autres règlements.

Stelmine was incorporated under the Canadian Business Corporations Act. Stelmine is a mining exploration company whose main activities are the exploration in Quebec (Canada). The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The success of the Company depends on a number of factors, among others, risks related to the exploration and extraction, issues relating to regulations, as well as environmental regulations and other regulations.

3

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

Rapport de gestion

Management Discussion and Analysis

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2021

For the year ended July 31, 2021

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2021, la Société a enregistré une perte nette de 714 670 $ (289 578 $ au 31 juillet 2021). Outre les besoins habituels de fonds de roulement, la Société doit obtenir les fonds qui lui permettront de respecter ses engagements en vigueur en vertu de ses programmes d'exploration et d'engager et de payer ses frais généraux et ses frais d'administration.

La direction cherche périodiquement à obtenir du financement sous forme d'émission de titres de participation, d'exercice de bons de souscription et d'options d'achat d'actions afin de poursuivre ses activités. Malgré le fait qu'elle a réussi dans le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir. Si la direction ne parvenait pas à obtenir de nouveaux fonds, la Société pourrait alors être dans l'incapacité de poursuivre ses activités, et les montants réalisés à titre d'actifs pourraient être moins élevés que les montants inscrits dans les présents états financiers.

For the year ended July 31, 2021- the Company recorded a net loss of $714,670 ($289,578 as of July 31 2021). In addition to the usual requirements of working capital, the Company must obtain funds to enable it to fulfill its commitments under its current exploration programs and to hire and pay its overhead and administrative costs.

Management periodically seeks to obtain financing through the issuance of equity securities, exercise of warrants and stock options to continue its activities. Even though it has succeeded in the past, there is no guarantee of future success. If management could not obtain new funding, the Company would then be unable to continue its operations, and amounts realized for assets might be less than the amounts recorded in the financial statements.

Les présents états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été établis conformément aux Normes internationales d'information financière (IFRS), et selon l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation. Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ne comportent aucun redressement ni reclassement d'éléments d'actif et de passif qui pourraient s'avérer nécessaires si la Société se montrait incapable de poursuivre ses activités et malgré le fait qu'elle ait réussi par le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir.

POLITIQUE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT DURABLE

Depuis 2017, Stelmine s'est dotée d'une politique de développement durable qui est disponible sur le site internet de la Société (Stelmine.com).

Dans un souci de se conformer aux obligations légales et environnementales, la Société possède une assurance pour les administrateurs, ainsi qu'une assurance pollution.

DIVERSITÉ AU SEIN DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION ET DES MEMBRES DE LA HAUTE DIRECTION.

En décembre 2020, Stelmine s'est doté d'une directive de diversité qui vise à bâtir un conseil d'administration et une équipe de direction ayant comme objectif d'améliorer le rendement de la Société et de rehausser la valeur pour ses actionnaires. Stelmine est fière d'annoncer qu'actuellement 50% de ses six administrateurs sont des femmes, et dont sa plus haute dirigeante, est une femme qui agit à titre de présidente et chef de la direction.

EXPERTISE DE LA SOCIÉTÉ

Stelmine dispose d'une équipe dynamique et motivée. La qualité de son personnel technique contribue à faire de Stelmine un joueur majeur de l'exploration au Québec.

La Société exécute ses travaux selon les meilleures pratiques de l'industrie. Ainsi, tous ses efforts sont orientés vers la réduction maximale des risques environnementaux et sociaux.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the assumption of the continuity of operations. The condensed interim financial statements do not include any restatement or reclassification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue its operations. Despite the fact that it has been successful in the past, there is no guarantee of future success.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT POLICY

Since 2017, Stelmine adopted a sustainable development policy that is available on the Company website (Stelmine.com).

In order to fulfill all legal and environmental obligations, the Company obtained an insurance policy concerning the directors, as well as a pollution insurance.

DIVERSITY ON BOARD OF DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

In December 2020, Stelmine has adopted a diversity directive has aimed to build a Board of Directors and executive management team with the objective of improving the Corporation's performance and enhancing value for its shareholders. Stelmine is proud to announce that 50% of the six seats on the Board are currently held by women, and that its sole executive, the President and CEO, is a woman.

COMPANY EXPERTISE

The Stelmine team is dynamic and motivated. The quality of the Company's technical personnel helps make it a key player in exploration in Québec.

All Company worksites employ industry best practices, and every effort is made to ensure maximum reduction of environmental and social risks.

4

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

Rapport de gestion

Management Discussion and Analysis

Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 juillet 2021

For the year ended July 31, 2021

4.0 FAITS SAILLANTS DES AFFAIRES CORPORATIVES

4.0 HIGHLIGHTS OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS

Le 19 août 2020 - La Société annonçait le début des travaux sur la

On August 19, 2020 - The Company announced the start of its

propriété aurifère Joubert.

exploration campaign on the Joubert gold property.

Le 21 octobre 2020 - Stelmine annonçait la réalisation des travaux

On October 21, 2020 - Stelmine reported the completion of the

d'exploration effectués sur la propriété Trieste et qu'elle attend avec

exploration program

undertaken

on its Trieste property and

impatience les résultats des analyses aurifères.

is awaiting with much anticipation the return of the gold analyses.

Le 14 décembre 2020 - La Société a annoncé la nomination de Mme

On December 14,

2020 - The

Company

announced the

Jacinthe Baril à son Conseil d'administration et par la même occasion

appointment of Mrs. Jacinthe Baril to its Board of Directors and at

le départ de Mme Carole Gilbert.

the same time the departure of Mrs. Carole Gilbert.

Le 21 décembre 2020 - La Société annonce qu'elle a complété un

On December 21, 2020 - the Company announces that it has

placement privé, sans intermédiaire. Ce placement de 600 050 $ a

completed a non-brokered private placement.

The $600 050

consisté en l'émission de 8 572 142 unités à un prix de 0,07 $ par

Placement consisted of the issuance of 8,572,142 units at a price

unité. Chaque unité est composée d'une (1) action et d'un bon de

of $0.07 per unit. Each Unit is composed of one (1) common share

souscription, chaque bon de souscription permettant à son détenteur

of Stelmine and one (1) warrant, each warrant entitling its holder to

de souscrire à une (1) action à un prix de 0,12 $ l'action durant une

subscribe to one (1) Share at a price of $0.12 per Share during a

période de 36 mois.

36-month period.

Le 2 février 2021 - La Société a annoncé la nomination de Mme

On February 2, 2021 - The Company announced the appointment

Julie Lemieux à son Conseil d'administration et par la même occasion

of Ms. Julie Lemieux to its Board of Directors and the departure of

le départ de Mr. Christian Guilbaud.

Mr. Christian Guilbaud.

Le 24 février 2021 - La société a annoncé l'attribution du nom de

On February 24, 2021 - The Company has announced the naming

Caniapiscau ou (Kaneiapishkau) en langue Innu qui signifie « la

of Caniapiscau or (Kaneiapishkau) in Innu language which means

pointe enrochée » à une zone situées dans l'Est du bassin

"the rocky point" in a zone located in the eastern part of the Opinaca

métasédimentaire de l'Opinaca. Le district de Caniapiscau permettra

metasedimentary basin. The Caniapiscau district will allow

à Stelmine de se différencier des autres compagnies minières qui

Stelmine to differentiate itself from other mining companies

explorent la région ouest du bassin sédimentaire.

exploring the western part of the sedimentary basin.

Le 17 mars 2021 - La société a annoncé une campagne de forages de 3 000 m sur sa propriété Courcy localisée dans le District minier de Caniapiscau, au nord-est du Québec. Le programme de forages sera complété durant la période estivale 2021. 20 forages à faible profondeur seront effectués sur 14 zones prioritaires qui ont été

March 17, 2021 - The Company has announced a 3,000 m drilling campaign at its flagship Courcy Project in the Caniapiscau Mining District in northeastern Québec. The drilling program is to be completed during the summer of 2021. Following extensive standard field exploration results and AI (Artificial Intelligence)

5

Disclaimer

Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 23:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
