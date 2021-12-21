Stelmine Canada : Financial Statements

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :

NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée pour la période de trois mois terminés le 31 octobre 2021 n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.

These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three-month periods ended October 31, 2021have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.