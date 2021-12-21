Stelmine Canada : Financial Statements
États financiers intermédiaires résumés
Unaudited Condensed Interim
non audités pour la période
Financial Statements for the
de trois mois terminés le
three-month period ended
31 octobre 2021
October 31, 2021
Table des matières
Avis aux lecteurs
1
État de la situation financière
intermédiaire résumé
2
État du résultat net et du résultat
global intermédiaire résumé
3
État des variations des capitaux
propres intermédiaire résumé
4
Tableau des flux de trésorerie
intermédiaire résumé
5
Notes complémentaires aux états
6 à/to
financiers intermédiaires résumés
29
Table of Contents
Notice to readers
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to Condensed Interim Financial Statements
AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :
NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée pour la période de trois mois terminés le 31 octobre 2021 n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.
These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three-month periods ended October 31, 2021have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.
_(s) Isabelle Proulx______
Présidente, Chef de la direction/ President, Chief Executive Officer
_(s) André Proulx______
Président du Conseil d'administration / Chairman of the Board
Stelmine Canada Ltée
Stelmine Canada Ltd.
État de la situation financière
Condensed Interim Statement of
intermédiaire résumé
Financial Position
Non audité et en dollars canadiens
Unaudited, in Canadian dollars
31 octobre
/
31 juillet
/
October 31,
July 31,
Notes
2021
2021
$
$
ACTIF
ASSETS
Courant
Current
Trésorerie et équivalents de
trésorerie
745 988
866 888
Cash and cash equivalents
Trésorerie réservée pour
Cash reserved for
l'exploration
-
-
exploration
Souscriptions à recevoir
11.1
-
48 721
Susbscriptions receivable
Autres débiteurs
37 231
1 054
Other receivables
Taxes de vente à recevoir
137 374
61 899
Sales taxes receivable
Frais payés d'avance
99 387
81 745
Prepaid expenses
1 019 980
1 060 307
Non courant
Non-current
Actifs d'exploration et
Exploration and evaluation
d'évaluation
7
4 343 262
3 402 048
assets
Immobilisations corporelles
8
6 645
3 478
Fixed assets
Total de l'actif
5 369 887
4 465 833
Total assets
PASSIF
LIABILITIES
Courant
Current
Fournisseurs et autres
Suppliers and other
créditeurs
9
304 913
312 653
creditors
Non-courant
Non-current
Emprunt
10
30 000
30 000
Borrowing
Total du passif
334 913
342 653
Total liabilities
CAPITAUX PROPRES
EQUITY
Capital-actions
11.1
10 122 746
9 093 097
Share capital
Bons de souscription
11.2
919 666
820 505
Warrants
Surplus d'apport
2 529 206
2 450 906
Contributed surplus
Déficit
(8 536 644 )
(8 241 328
) Deficit
Total des capitaux propres
5 034 974
4 123 180
Total equity
Total du passif et des
Total liabilities and
capitaux propres
5 369 887
4 465 833
equity
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
Stelmine Canada Ltée
Stelmine Canada Ltd.
États du résultat net et du résultat global intermédiaire résumé
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
pour les périodes de trois mois terminée les 31 octobre 2021 et 2020 Non audité et en dollars canadiens
for the three month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 Unaudited, in Canadian dollars
31 octobre 2021
/
31 octobre 2020
/
Notes
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2020
DÉPENSES
$
$
EXPENSES
Honoraires de consultation
6 000
19 000
Consulting fees
Honoraires professionnels
74 722
-
Professional fees
Loyer
4 669
4 578
Rent
Amortissement des
427
immobilisations corporelles
8
167
Depreciation of fixed assets
Frais généraux d'administration
101 940
68 659
General administrative expenses
Inscription, registrariat et
25 558
Registration, listing fees and
information aux actionnaires
3 790
shareholders' information
Frais d'exploration et d'évaluation
-
15 963
Exploration and evaluation fees
Rémunération à base d'actions
82 000
-
Share-based payments
RÉSULTAT AVANT IMPÔTS
(295 316
)
(112 157
)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Impôt différé
16
-
)
(19 258
)
Deferred taxes
NET LOSS AND TOTAL
PERTE NETTE ET RÉSULTAT
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE
GLOBAL TOTAL DE LA PÉRIODE
(295 316
)
(92 899
)
PERIOD
PERTE NETTE DE BASE ET
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER
DILUÉE PAR ACTION
13
(0.00
)
(0,00
)
SHARE
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 21:41:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur STELMINE CANADA LTD.
Données financières CAD USD EUR
CA 2021
-
-
-
Résultat net 2021
-0,71 M
-0,55 M
-0,49 M
Tréso. nette 2021
0,84 M
0,65 M
0,57 M
PER 2021
-9,95x
Rendement 2021
-
Capitalisation
19,3 M
14,9 M
13,3 M
VE / CA 2020
-
VE / CA 2021
-
Nbr Employés
-
Flottant
87,9%
Graphique STELMINE CANADA LTD.
Durée :
Auto.
2 mois
3 mois
6 mois
9 mois
1 an
2 ans
5 ans
10 ans
Max.
Période :
Jour
Semaine
Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.
Dirigeants et Administrateurs