    STH   CA85857E2033

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

(STH)
Stelmine Canada : Financial Statements

21/12/2021 | 22:42
États financiers intermédiaires résumés

Unaudited Condensed Interim

non audités pour la période

Financial Statements for the

de trois mois terminés le

three-month period ended

31 octobre 2021

October 31, 2021

Table des matières

Avis aux lecteurs

1

État de la situation financière

intermédiaire résumé

2

État du résultat net et du résultat

global intermédiaire résumé

3

État des variations des capitaux

propres intermédiaire résumé

4

Tableau des flux de trésorerie

intermédiaire résumé

5

Notes complémentaires aux états

6 à/to

financiers intermédiaires résumés

29

Table of Contents

Notice to readers

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to Condensed Interim Financial Statements

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :

NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée pour la période de trois mois terminés le 31 octobre 2021 n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.

These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three-month periods ended October 31, 2021have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.

_(s) Isabelle Proulx______

Présidente, Chef de la direction/ President, Chief Executive Officer

_(s) André Proulx______

Président du Conseil d'administration / Chairman of the Board

.

- 1 -

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

État de la situation financière

Condensed Interim Statement of

intermédiaire résumé

Financial Position

Non audité et en dollars canadiens

Unaudited, in Canadian dollars

31 octobre /

31 juillet /

October 31,

July 31,

Notes

2021

2021

$

$

ACTIF

ASSETS

Courant

Current

Trésorerie et équivalents de

trésorerie

745 988

866 888

Cash and cash equivalents

Trésorerie réservée pour

Cash reserved for

l'exploration

-

-

exploration

Souscriptions à recevoir

11.1

-

48 721

Susbscriptions receivable

Autres débiteurs

37 231

1 054

Other receivables

Taxes de vente à recevoir

137 374

61 899

Sales taxes receivable

Frais payés d'avance

99 387

81 745

Prepaid expenses

1 019 980

1 060 307

Non courant

Non-current

Actifs d'exploration et

Exploration and evaluation

d'évaluation

7

4 343 262

3 402 048

assets

Immobilisations corporelles

8

6 645

3 478

Fixed assets

Total de l'actif

5 369 887

4 465 833

Total assets

PASSIF

LIABILITIES

Courant

Current

Fournisseurs et autres

Suppliers and other

créditeurs

9

304 913

312 653

creditors

Non-courant

Non-current

Emprunt

10

30 000

30 000

Borrowing

Total du passif

334 913

342 653

Total liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital-actions

11.1

10 122 746

9 093 097

Share capital

Bons de souscription

11.2

919 666

820 505

Warrants

Surplus d'apport

2 529 206

2 450 906

Contributed surplus

Déficit

(8 536 644 )

(8 241 328

) Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

5 034 974

4 123 180

Total equity

Total du passif et des

Total liabilities and

capitaux propres

5 369 887

4 465 833

equity

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

- 2 -

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

États du résultat net et du résultat global intermédiaire résumé

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

pour les périodes de trois mois terminée les 31 octobre 2021 et 2020 Non audité et en dollars canadiens

for the three month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 Unaudited, in Canadian dollars

31 octobre 2021/

31 octobre 2020/

Notes

October 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

DÉPENSES

$

$

EXPENSES

Honoraires de consultation

6 000

19 000

Consulting fees

Honoraires professionnels

74 722

-

Professional fees

Loyer

4 669

4 578

Rent

Amortissement des

427

immobilisations corporelles

8

167

Depreciation of fixed assets

Frais généraux d'administration

101 940

68 659

General administrative expenses

Inscription, registrariat et

25 558

Registration, listing fees and

information aux actionnaires

3 790

shareholders' information

Frais d'exploration et d'évaluation

-

15 963

Exploration and evaluation fees

Rémunération à base d'actions

82 000

-

Share-based payments

RÉSULTAT AVANT IMPÔTS

(295 316

)

(112 157

)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Impôt différé

16

-

)

(19 258

)

Deferred taxes

NET LOSS AND TOTAL

PERTE NETTE ET RÉSULTAT

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

GLOBAL TOTAL DE LA PÉRIODE

(295 316

)

(92 899

)

PERIOD

PERTE NETTE DE BASE ET

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER

DILUÉE PAR ACTION

13

(0.00

)

(0,00

)

SHARE

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires résumés.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

- 3 -

