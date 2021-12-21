Stelmine Canada : MD&A 21/12/2021 | 22:52 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom : Prénom : Votre adresse e-mail * : Adresses e-mail des destinataires * : (Vous pouvez saisir plusieurs adresses mails en les séparant par des points virgules) Message personnel : * Champs obligatoires Rapport de gestion Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2021 Management discussion and analysis For the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd. Rapport de gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2021 for the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 Table des matières Table of content Date Mise en garde concernant les renseignements prospectifs Description de l'entreprise et continuité de l'exploitation Faits saillants des affaires corporatives Actifs d'exploration et d'évaluation Informations sélectionnées Résultats d'opérations et situation de la trésorerie Analyse des frais généraux d'administration pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2021 Résumé des résultats trimestrielles Opérations entre parties liées Transactions hors-bilan Adoption de normes et d'interprétations nouvelles et révisés Principales méthodes comptable Jugements, estimations et hypothèses Instruments financiers et gestion des risques Obligations et engagements contractuels Gestion du capital Information sur les actions émises, les bons de souscription et options d'achat d'actions au 21 décembre 2021 Perspectives Information au 21 décembre 2021 Information additionnelle et divulgation continue 3 Date Caution regarding forward-looking information Description of the business and going concern Highlights of corporate affairs Exploration and evaluation assets

14 Selected information

14 Results of operations and cash position 15 Analysis of general administrative expenses for the three-month period ended October 31,2021 15 Summary of Quarterly Results 16 Related party transactions 16 Off-Balance Sheet Transactions 16 Adoption of new and review standards and interpretations 16 Significant accounting methods Judgment, estimates, and assumption Financial instruments and risk management Contractual Obligations and Commitments Capital Management 17 Disclosure of shares issued, warrants, and stock options as of December 21, 2021 18 Outlook 19 Information as of December 21, 2021 19 Additional information and continuous disclosure 2 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd. Rapport de gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2021 for the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 Ce rapport de gestion, daté du 21 décembre 2021, a été préparé en conformité avec le Règlement 51-102 sur les obligations d'information continue et approuvé par le conseil d'administration de la Société. Le présent rapport de gestion doit être lu parallèlement aux états financiers de la Société au 31 juillet 2021. Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés de la Société ont été établis en fonction des Normes internationales d'information financière (IFRS). La devise monétaire de présentation est le dollar canadien ($ Can) et tous les montants présentés dans le rapport de gestion intermédiaire sont en dollars canadiens. This Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), dated December 21, 2021, has been prepared according to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51- 102") and approved by the Company's board of directors. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements as at July 31, 2021. The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The monetary presentation currency is the Canadian dollar (Cdn $) and all the amounts are in Canadian dollars. 1.0 DATE 1.0 DATE Ce rapport de gestion est pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 This MD&A is for the three-month period ended October 31, 2021, octobre 2021, incluant l'information additionnelle jusqu'au 21 including additional information up to Décember 21, 2021. décembre 2021. 2.0 MISE EN GARDE CONCERNANT LES RENSEIGNEMENTS PROSPECTIFS Certains énoncés de ce document, qui ne sont pas appuyés par des faits historiques, sont d'ordre prospectif, ce qui signifie qu'ils comportent des risques, des incertitudes et des éléments qui pourraient faire en sorte que les véritables résultats diffèrent des résultats prévus ou sous-entendus par ces mêmes énoncés prospectifs. Il existe de nombreux facteurs qui pourraient causer une telle disparité, notamment l'instabilité des prix du marché des métaux, des réserves mal estimées, les risques reliés à l'environnement (réglementation plus sévère), les situations géologiques imprévues, les conditions défavorables à l'extraction, les changements de réglementation et de politiques gouvernementales (lois ou politiques), le défaut d'obtenir les permis nécessaires et les approbations des instances gouvernementales, ou tout autre risque lié à l'exploitation et au développement. Même si Stelmine Canada Ltée (la « Société » ou « Stelmine ») croit que les hypothèses découlant des énoncés prospectifs sont plausibles, il est fortement recommandé de ne pas accorder une confiance excessive à ces énoncés, qui ne sont valables qu'au moment de la rédaction de ce document. Cependant, et ce conformément aux dispositions sur l'information prospective contenues dans l'article 5.8 du Règlement 51-102, Stelmine s'engage indiquer et analyser, dans les rapports de gestion subséquents, tout écart important entre les résultats réels et l'information ou perspectives financières futures communiquées antérieurement. 2.0 CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements in this document that are not supported by historical facts, are forward-looking, meaning that they involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ from the expected results or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause such differences, including price volatility of the metals market, poorly estimated reserves, the risks associated with environment (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavorable extraction, changes in regulation and government policies (laws or policies), failure to obtain the necessary permits and approvals from governmental authorities or other risks related to the exploitation and development. While Stelmine Canada Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stelmine") believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it is strongly recommended not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the time of this writing. However, in accordance with the provisions of the forward-looking information contained in section 5.8 of NI 51- 102, Stelmine is committed to identify and analyze in subsequent management reports material differences between actual results and information or future financial perspectives previously communicated. 3.0 DESCRIPTION DE L'ENTREPRISE ET CONTINUITÉ DE L'EXPLOITATION Stelmine a été constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions. Stelmine est une société d'exploration dont les activités principales d'exploration se situent au Québec (Canada). L'exploration et la mise en valeur de gisements de minéraux impliquent d'importants risques financiers. Le succès de la Société dépendra d'un certain nombre de facteurs, entre autres, les risques reliés à l'exploration et à l'extraction, les questions relatives à la 3.0 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN Stelmine was incorporated under the Canadian Business Corporations Act. Stelmine is a mining exploration company whose main activities are the exploration in Quebec (Canada). The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The success of the Company depends on a number of factors, among others, risks related to the exploration and extraction, issues relating to regulations, as well as environmental regulations and other regulations. 3 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd. Rapport de gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2021 for the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 réglementation ainsi que les règlements en matière d'environnement et autres règlements. Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2021, la Société a enregistré une perte nette de 213 316 $ (92 899 $ au 31 octobre 2020). Outre les besoins habituels de fonds de roulement, la Société doit obtenir les fonds qui lui permettront de respecter ses engagements en vigueur en vertu de ses programmes d'exploration et d'engager et de payer ses frais généraux et ses frais d'administration. La direction cherche périodiquement à obtenir du financement sous forme d'émission de titres de participation, d'exercice de bons de souscription et d'options d'achat d'actions afin de poursuivre ses activités. Malgré le fait qu'elle a réussi dans le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir. Si la direction ne parvenait pas à obtenir de nouveaux fonds, la Société pourrait alors être dans l'incapacité de poursuivre ses activités, et les montants réalisés à titre d'actifs pourraient être moins élevés que les montants inscrits dans les présents états financiers. Les présents états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été établis conformément aux Normes internationales d'information financière (IFRS), et selon l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation. Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ne comportent aucun redressement ni reclassement d'éléments d'actif et de passif qui pourraient s'avérer nécessaires si la Société se montrait incapable de poursuivre ses activités et malgré le fait qu'elle ait réussi par le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir. POLITIQUE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT DURABLE Depuis 2017, Stelmine s'est dotée d'une politique de développement durable qui est disponible sur le site internet de la Société (Stelmine.com). Dans un souci de se conformer aux obligations légales et environnementales, la Société possède une assurance pour les administrateurs, ainsi qu'une assurance pollution. DIVERSITÉ AU SEIN DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION ET DES MEMBRES DE LA HAUTE DIRECTION. En décembre 2020, Stelmine s'est doté d'une directive de diversité qui vise à bâtir un conseil d'administration et une équipe de direction ayant comme objectif d'améliorer le rendement de la Société et de rehausser la valeur pour ses actionnaires. Stelmine est fière d'annoncer qu'actuellement 50% de ses six administrateurs sont des femmes, et dont sa plus haute dirigeante, est une femme qui agit à titre de présidente et chef de la direction. Stelmine dispose d'une équipe dynamique et motivée. La qualité de son personnel technique contribue à faire de Stelmine un joueur majeur de l'exploration au Québec. La Société exécute ses travaux selon les meilleures pratiques de l'industrie. Ainsi, tous ses efforts sont orientés vers la réduction maximale des risques environnementaux et sociaux. For the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 - the Company recorded a net loss of $213,3169 ($92,899 as of October 31, 2020). In addition to the usual requirements of working capital, the Company must obtain funds to enable it to fulfill its commitments under its current exploration programs and to hire and pay its overhead and administrative costs. Management periodically seeks to obtain financing through the issuance of equity securities, exercise of warrants and stock options to continue its activities. Even though it has succeeded in the past, there is no guarantee of future success. If management could not obtain new funding, the Company would then be unable to continue its operations, and amounts realized for assets might be less than the amounts recorded in the financial statements. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the assumption of the continuity of operations. The condensed interim financial statements do not include any restatement or reclassification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue its operations. Despite the fact that it has been successful in the past, there is no guarantee of future success. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT POLICY Since 2017, Stelmine adopted a sustainable development policy that is available on the Company website (Stelmine.com). In order to fulfill all legal and environmental obligations, the Company obtained an insurance policy concerning the directors, as well as a pollution insurance. DIVERSITY ON BOARD OF DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT In December 2020, Stelmine has adopted a diversity directive has aimed to build a Board of Directors and executive management team with the objective of improving the Corporation's performance and enhancing value for its shareholders. Stelmine is proud to announce that 50% of the six seats on the Board are currently held by women, and that its sole executive, the President and CEO, is a woman. The Stelmine team is dynamic and motivated. The quality of the Company's technical personnel helps make it a key player in exploration in Québec. All Company worksites employ industry best practices, and every effort is made to ensure maximum reduction of environmental and social risks. 4 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd. Rapport de gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 octobre 2021 for the three-month period ended October 31, 2021 4.0 FAITS SAILLANTS DES AFFAIRES CORPORATIVES Le 3 août 2021 - Stelmine a annoncé la découverte possible d'un vaste système aurifère sur sa propriété Mercator située dans le nouveau district aurifère de Caniapiscau. Le 12 août 2021 - Stelmine Canada annonce la mise en place d'un placement privé en espèces, sans intermédiaire, auprès d'investisseurs stratégiques au prix de 0,25 $ par unité pour un montant brut total pouvant atteindre 3 250 000 $. Ce financement n'a jamais été conclu. Le 17 août 2021 - Stelmine annonce qu'elle a conclu une entente avec MarketSmart Communications Inc. en vertu de laquelle MarketSmart fournira des services de relations avec les investisseurs (« RI ») à Stelmine pour une durée initiale de 12 mois. Stelmine versera à MarketSmart des honoraires de 7 000 $ par mois, plus les taxes applicables, et MarketSmart recevra également des options d'achat d'actions lui permettant d'acquérir 500 000 actions ordinaires de Stelmine au prix de 28 cents par action pour une durée de deux ans. L'accord de RI, qui prend effet le 16 août 2021. Le 20 août, 2021 - Stelmine annonce que le programme d'exploration, précédant la première campagne de forage effectuée sur la propriété Mercator, confirme les premières interprétations d'un levé géophysique aérien suggérant un vaste système aurifère orogénique potentiel sur cette propriété détenue à 100% par la Société (ref. Communiqué de presse du 3 août, 2021). Le 1 octobre, 2021 - Stelmine annonce l'envoi d'équipes de forage "Forage Premières Nations" sur la propriété Courcy. La première phase de forage comprend 3 000 m et débutera vers le 5 octobre 2021. Le 8 octobre 2021 - Stelmine a reçu les premiers résultats d'analyses provenant de la propriété Mercator, située à environ 100 km au NW de Courcy. Un échantillon en rainurage provenant de la portion sud-ouest de la Zone Principale, 80 m au pied du sommet d'une colline minéralisée, a produit un intervalle de 27,5 m avec une teneur de 2,15 g/t Au. D'autres résultats sont à venir. Cet échantillon dont l'épaisseur est estimée à 15-20 m possède une minéralisation continue en Au accompagnée d'arsénopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite et grenat. Le 19 octobre 2021 - Stelmine a annoncé qu'elle a clôturé la première tranche d'un placement privé sans courtier. La société a émis un total de 2 570 000 unités au prix de 0,20 $ par unité pour un produit brut de 514 000 $ dans le cadre du placement. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire de la société et d'un demi-bon de souscription d'action ordinaire transférable. Chaque bon de souscription complet permettra au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire supplémentaire au prix de 0,30 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 15 octobre 2024. Dans le cadre du placement, la société a payé des honoraires d'intermédiation de 12 705 $ en espèces et a émis 63 525 bons de souscription d'intermédiation. Chaque bon de souscription 4.0 HIGHLIGHTS OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS On August 3, 2021 - Stelmine has announced the discovery of a potentially large gold system at its Mercator Property in Quebec's newest gold district (Caniapiscau). On August 12, 2021 - Stelmine announced that it has arranged a non-brokered hard dollar private placement with strategic investors at $0.25 per unit to raise total gross proceeds of up to $3,250,000. The fundraising campaign was never concluded. August 17, 2021 - Stelmine announce that is has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc., pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations ("IR") services to Stelmine for an initial term of 12 months. Stelmine will pay MarketSmart a fee of $7,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, and MarketSmart will also be granted stock options to purchase 500,000 common shares of Stelmine at a price of 28 cents per share for a term of two years. The IR agreement, effective August 16, 2021. On August 20, 2021 - Stelmine announced that an ongoing field program ahead of drilling at its 100%-owned Mercator Project in northern Quebec supports the preliminary analysis from a recently completed geophysics survey of a potentially large-scale orogenic gold system (refer to August 3, 2021 news release). On October 1st, 2021 - Stelmine is pleased to announce that crews are now mobilizing for diamond drilling "First Nation Drilling ".The 3,000-metre Phase 1 diamond drilling program at Courcy, scheduled to commence on or about October 5, 2021. On October 8, 2021 - Stelmine has received the first assay results from the Mercator property, located approximately 100 km northwest of Courcy, Significantly, channel sampling in the southwest part of the 2.5-km-long Main Zone, 80 metres below the top of a well-mineralized hill, has returned a 27.5-metre interval grading 2.15 g/t Au. Other s assay results are pending. Arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and garnet accompanied the very consistent gold mineralization in this channel sample which has an estimated true width of 15 to 20 meters. On October 19, 2021 - Stelmine announced that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The Company issued a total of 2,570,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $514,000 under the Offering. Each unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.30 per common share until October 15, 2024. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees of $12,705 in cash and issued 63,525 finder's warrants. Each finder's 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 21:51:14 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 Réagir à cet article Modifier la valeur Réagir le premier RAPIDE Votre image est trops volumineuse. Max 1Mo X Opinion : - Haussier Baissier Objectif : Stop : Publier Je déclare être actionnaire de la société concernée Votre réponse a été ajoutée Une erreur est survenue Toute l'actualité sur STELMINE CANADA LTD. 22:52 STELMINE CANADA : Md&a PU 22:42 STELMINE CANADA : Financial Statements PU 08/10 STELMINE CANADA : Débute le Forage de Cibles à Hautes Teneurs Aurifères Un Échantillon en .. PU 01/10 Stelmine Canada déclare que les équipes se mobilisent pour le programme de forage à la .. MT 01/10 STELMINE CANADA : entreprend les forages à Courcy PU 03/09 STELMINE CANADA : Présentation Corporative PU 20/08 STELMINE CANADA : accroit ses découvertes à Mercator PU 20/08 Stelmine Canada affirme que le programme d'échantillonnage élargit la cible aurifère po.. MT 17/08 STELMINE CANADA : engage MarketSmart Communications pour les services de relations avec le.. PU 12/08 Stelmine Canada en hausse de 8,9 % alors qu'elle cherche à obtenir 3,25 millions de dol.. MT