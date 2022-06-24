Stelmine Canada : Management discussion and analysis For the three and nine month periods ended April 30, 2022 24/06/2022 | 00:56 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom : Prénom : Votre adresse e-mail * : Adresses e-mail des destinataires * : (Vous pouvez saisir plusieurs adresses mails en les séparant par des points virgules) Message personnel : * Champs obligatoires Rapport de gestion Management discussion and analysis Pour les périodes de trois à neuf For the three and nine month mois terminées le 30 avril 2022 periods ended April 30, 2022 Table des matières Date Mise en garde concernant les renseignements prospectifs Description de l'entreprise et continuité de l'exploitation Faits saillants des affaires corporatives Actifs d'exploration et d'évaluation Informations sélectionnées Résultats d'opérations et situation de la trésorerie Analyse des frais généraux d'administration pour la période de neuf mois terminée le 30 avril 2022 Utilisation du produit tiré de financements accréditifs Résumé des résultats trimestrielles Opérations entre parties liées Transactions hors-bilan Adoption de normes et d'interprétations nouvelles et révisés Principales méthodes comptable Jugements, estimations et hypothèses Instruments financiers et gestion des risques Obligations et engagements contractuels Gestion du capital Information sur les actions émises, les bons de souscription et les options d'achat d'actions au 23 juin 2022 Perspectives Information au 23 juin 2022 Table of content 3 Date Caution regarding forward-looking information Description of the business and going concern Highlights of corporate affairs 7 Exploration and evaluation assets 16 Selected information 16 Results of operations and cash position Analysis of general administrative expenses for the nine-month periods ended April 30, 2022 Use of proceeds from flow-through financing Summary of Quarterly Results Related party transactions Off-Balance Sheet Transactions 18 Adoption of new and review standards and interpretations 18 Significant accounting methods Judgment, estimates, and assumption Financial instruments and risk management Contractual Obligations and Commitments Capital Management Disclosure of shares issued, warrants, and stock options as of June 23, 2022 Outlook Information as of June 23, 2022 2 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd. Rapport de gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2022 for the three and -month periods ended April 30, 2022 Ce rapport de gestion, daté du 23 juin 2021, a été préparé en conformité avec le Règlement 51-102 sur les obligations d'information continue et approuvé par le conseil d'administration de la Société. Le présent rapport de gestion doit être lu parallèlement aux états financiers de la Société au 31 juillet 2021. Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés de la Société ont été établis en fonction des Normes internationales d'information financière (IFRS). La devise monétaire de présentation est le dollar canadien ($ Can) et tous les montants présentés dans le rapport de gestion intermédiaire sont en dollars canadiens. This Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), dated June 23, 2021, has been prepared according to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and approved by the Company's board of directors. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements as at July 31, 2021. The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The monetary presentation currency is the Canadian dollar (Cdn $) and all the amounts are in Canadian dollars. 1. DATE Ce rapport de gestion est pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2022, incluant l'information additionnelle jusqu'au 23 juin 2022. 2. MISE EN GARDE CONCERNANT LES RENSEIGNEMENTS PROSPECTIFS Certains énoncés de ce document, qui ne sont pas appuyés par des faits historiques, sont d'ordre prospectif, ce qui signifie qu'ils comportent des risques, des incertitudes et des éléments qui pourraient faire en sorte que les véritables résultats diffèrent des résultats prévus ou sous-entendus par ces mêmes énoncés prospectifs. Il existe de nombreux facteurs qui pourraient causer une telle disparité, notamment l'instabilité des prix du marché des métaux, des réserves mal estimées, les risques reliés l'environnement (réglementation plus sévère), les situations géologiques imprévues, les conditions défavorables à l'extraction, les changements de réglementation et de politiques gouvernementales (lois ou politiques), le défaut d'obtenir les permis nécessaires et les approbations des instances gouvernementales, ou tout autre risque lié à l'exploitation et au développement. Même si Stelmine Canada Ltée (la « Société » ou Stelmine ») croit que les hypothèses découlant des énoncés prospectifs sont plausibles, il est fortement recommandé de ne pas accorder une confiance excessive

à ces énoncés, qui ne sont valables qu'au moment de la rédaction de ce document. Cependant, et ce conformément aux dispositions sur l'information prospective contenues dans l'article 5.8 du Règlement 51-102, Stelmine s'engage à indiquer et analyser, dans les rapports de gestion subséquents, tout écart important entre les résultats réels et l'information ou perspectives financières futures communiquées antérieurement. 1. DATE This MD&A is for the three and nine-month period ended April 30, 2022, including additional information up to June 23, 2022. 2. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements in this document that are not supported by historical facts, are forward-looking, meaning that they involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ from the expected results or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause such differences, including price volatility of the metals market, poorly estimated reserves, the risks associated with environment (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavorable extraction, changes in regulation and government policies (laws or policies), failure to obtain the necessary permits and approvals from governmental authorities or other risks related to the exploitation and development. While Stelmine Canada Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stelmine") believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it is strongly recommended not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the time of this writing. However, in accordance with the provisions of the forward-looking information contained in section 5.8 of NI 51-102, Stelmine is committed to identify and analyze in subsequent management reports material differences between actual results and information or future financial perspectives previously communicated. 3 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd. Rapport de gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2022 for the three and -month periods ended April 30, 2022 3. DESCRIPTION DE L'ENTREPRISE ET CONTINUITÉ DE L'EXPLOITATION Stelmine a été constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions. Stelmine est une société d'exploration dont les activités principales d'exploration se situent au Québec (Canada). L'exploration et la mise en valeur de gisements de minéraux impliquent d'importants risques financiers. Le succès de la Société dépendra d'un certain nombre de facteurs, entre autres, les risques reliés à l'exploration et à l'extraction, les questions relatives à la réglementation ainsi que les règlements en matière d'environnement et autres règlements. Pour la période de neuf mois terminée le 30 avril 2022, la Société a enregistré une perte nette de 1 550 356 $ (417 912 $ au 30 avril 2021). Outre les besoins habituels de fonds de roulement, la Société doit obtenir les fonds qui lui permettront de respecter ses engagements en vigueur en vertu de ses programmes d'exploration et d'engager et de payer ses frais généraux et ses frais d'administration. La direction cherche périodiquement à obtenir du financement sous forme d'émission de titres de participation, d'exercice de bons de souscription et d'options d'achat d'actions afin de poursuivre ses activités. Malgré le fait qu'elle a réussi dans le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir. Si la direction ne parvenait pas à obtenir de nouveaux fonds, la Société pourrait alors être dans l'incapacité de poursuivre ses activités, et les montants réalisés à titre d'actifs pourraient être moins élevés que les montants inscrits dans les présents états financiers. 3. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN Stelmine was incorporated under the Canadian Business Corporations Act. Stelmine is a mining exploration company whose main activities are the exploration in Quebec (Canada). The exploration and development of mineral deposits involves significant financial risks. The success of the Company depends on a number of factors, among others, risks related to the exploration and extraction, issues relating to regulations, as well as environmental regulations and other regulations For the nine-month period ended April 30, 2022 - the Company recorded a net loss of $1,550,356 ($417,612 as of January 31, 2021). In addition to the usual requirements of working capital, the Company must obtain funds to enable it to fulfill its commitments under its current exploration programs and to hire and pay its overhead and administrative costs Management periodically seeks to obtain financing through the issuance of equity securities, exercise of warrants and stock options to continue its activities. Even though it has succeeded in the past, there is no guarantee of future success. If management could not obtain new funding, the Company would then be unable to continue its operations, and amounts realized for assets might be less than the amounts recorded in the financial statements Les présents états financiers intermédiaires résumés ont été établis conformément aux Normes internationales d'information financière (IFRS), et selon l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation. Les états financiers intermédiaires résumés ne comportent aucun redressement ni reclassement d'éléments d'actif et de passif qui pourraient s'avérer nécessaires si la Société se montrait incapable de poursuivre ses activités et malgré le fait qu'elle ait réussi par le passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir. POLITIQUE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT DURABLE Depuis 2017, Stelmine s'est dotée d'une politique de développement durable qui est disponible sur le site internet de la Société (Stelmine.com). Dans un souci de se conformer aux obligations légales et environnementales, la Société possède une assurance pour les administrateurs, ainsi qu'une assurance pollution. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the assumption of the continuity of operations. The condensed interim financial statements do not include any restatement or reclassification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue its operations. Despite the fact that it has been successful in the past, there is no guarantee of future success. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT POLICY Since 2017, Stelmine adopted a sustainable development policy that is available on the Company website (Stelmine.com). In order to fulfill all legal and environmental obligations, the Company obtained an insurance 4 Stelmine Canada Ltée Stelmine Canada Ltd. Rapport de gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour la période de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2022 for the three and -month periods ended April 30, 2022 DIVERSITÉ AU SEIN DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION ET DES MEMBRES DE LA HAUTE DIRECTION. En décembre 2020, Stelmine s'est dotée d'une directive portant sur la diversité qui vise à bâtir un conseil d'administration et une équipe de direction ayant comme objectif d'améliorer le rendement de la Société et de rehausser la valeur pour ses actionnaires. Stelmine est fière d'annoncer qu'actuellement 50 % de ses sept administrateurs sont des femmes, et que la plus haute dirigeante, la présidente et chef de la direction, est une femme. POLITQUE DE HARCÈLEMENT Le 30 mai 2022, la Société s'est dotée d'une politique de Harcèlement conforme aux exigences gouvernementales. EXPERTISE DE LA SOCIÉTÉ Stelmine dispose d'une équipe dynamique et motivée. La qualité de son personnel technique contribue à faire de Stelmine un joueur majeur de l'exploration au Québec. La Société exécute ses travaux selon les meilleures pratiques de l'industrie. Ainsi, tous ses efforts sont orientés vers la réduction maximale des risques environnementaux et sociaux. policy concerning the directors, as well as a pollution insurance. DIVERSITY ON BOARD OF DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT In December 2020, Stelmine has adopted a policy on cultural diversity that will be implemented by a team issued from the Board of Directors and executive management team with the objective of improving the Corporation's performance and enhancing value for its shareholders. Stelmine is proud to announce that 60% of the seven seats on the Board are currently held by women, and that its sole executive, the President and CEO, is a woman HARASSMENT POLICY On May 30, 2022, the Company adopted a Anti- harassment Policy in accordance with government requirements. COMPANY EXPERTISE The Stelmine team is dynamic and motivated. The quality of the Company's technical personnel helps make it a key player in exploration in Québec. All Company worksites employ industry best practices, and every effort is made to ensure maximum reduction of environmental and social risks. 4. FAITS SAILLANTS DES AFFAIRES 4. HIGHLIGHTS OF CORPORATE AFFAIRS CORPORATIVES Le 3 août 2021 - Stelmine a annoncé la découverte possible d'un vaste système aurifère sur sa propriété Mercator située dans le nouveau district aurifère de Caniapiscau. Le 12 août 2021 - Stelmine Canada annonce la mise en place d'un placement privé en espèces, sans intermédiaire, auprès d'investisseurs stratégiques au prix de 0,25 $ par unité pour un montant brut total pouvant atteindre 3 250 000. Ce financement n'a jamais été conclu. Le 17 août 2021 - Stelmine annonce qu'elle a conclu une entente avec MarketSmart Communications Inc. en vertu de laquelle MarketSmart fournira des services de relations avec les investisseurs (« RI ») à Stelmine pour une durée initiale de 12 mois. Stelmine versera à MarketSmart des honoraires de 7 000 $ par mois, plus les taxes applicables, et MarketSmart recevra également des options d'achat On August 3, 2021 - Stelmine has announced the discovery of a potentially large gold system at its Mercator Property in Quebec's newest gold district (Caniapiscau). On August 12, 2021 - Stelmine announced that it has arranged a non-brokered hard dollar private placement with strategic investors at $0.25 per unit to raise total gross proceeds of up to $3,250,000. The fundraising campaign was never concluded August 17, 2021 - Stelmine announce that is has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc., pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations ("IR") services to Stelmine for an initial term of 12 months. Stelmine will pay MarketSmart a fee of $7,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, and MarketSmart will also be granted stock options to purchase 500,000 