Stelmine Canada : Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2022
États financiers intermédiaires résumés
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial
non audités pour les périodes
Statements for the
de trois et neuf mois terminées le
three and nine-month periods ended
30 avril 2022
April 30, 2022
0
Table des matières
Avis aux lecteurs
1
État de la situation financière
intermédiaire résumé
2
État du résultat net et du résultat
global intermédiaire résumé
3
État des variations des capitaux
propres intermédiaire résumé
4
Tableau des flux de trésorerie
intermédiaire résumé
6
Notes complémentaires aux états
8 à/to
financiers intermédiaires résumés
30
Table of Contents
Notice to readers
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to Condensed Interim Financial Statements
AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :
NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
:
Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2022 n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.
These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2022 have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.
_(s) Isabelle Proulx______
Présidente, Chef de la direction/ President, Chief Executive Officer
_(s) André Proulx______
Président du Conseil d'administration / Chairman of the Board
Stelmine Canada Ltée
Stelmine Canada Ltd
État de la situation financière intermédiaire résumé
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Au 30 avril 2022
January 31, 2022
Non auditées et en dollars canadiens
Unaudited, in Canadian dollars
30 avril /
31 juillet /
April 30,
July 31,
Notes
2022
2021
$
$
ACTIF
ASSETS
Courant
Current
Trésorerie et équivalents de
Cash and cash equivalents
trésorerie
1 019 489
866 888
Trésorerie réservée
pour
l'exploration
17
1 518 304
-
Cash reserved for exploration
Souscriptions à recevoir
11.1
48 721
Subscriptions receivable
Autres débiteurs
26 319
1 054
Other receivables
Taxes de vente à recevoir
367 195
61 899
Sales taxes receivable
Frais payés d'avance
53 048
81 745
Prepaid expenses
2 984 355
1 060 307
Non courant
Non-current
Actifs
d'exploration
et
d'évaluation
7
6 135 905
3 402 048
Exploration and evaluation assets
Immobilisations corporelles
8
5 791
3 479
Fixed assets
Total de l'actif
9 126 051
4 465 833
Total assets
PASSIF
LIABILITIES
Courant
Current
Fournisseurs et autres
créditeurs
9
300 458
312 653
Suppliers and other creditors
Non courant
Non-courrent
Emprunt
10
30 000
30 000
Borrowing
Total du passif
330 458
342 653
Total liabilities
CAPITAUX PROPRES
EQUITY
Capital-actions
11.1
13 503 386
9 093 097
Share capital
Bons de souscription
11.2
1 760 596
820 505
Warrants
Surplus d'apport
3 323 295
2 450 906
Contributed surplus
Déficit
(9 791 684 )
(8 241 328 )
Deficit
Total des capitaux propres
8 795 593
4 123 180
Total equity
Total du passif et des
capitaux propres
9 126 051
4 465 833
Total liabilities and equity
Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers
The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
s. Isabelle Proulx
s. André Proulx
Isabelle Proulx
André Proulx
Présidente, Chef de la direction
Président du conseil d'Administration
President and Chief Excecutive Officer
Chairman of the Board
2
Stelmine Canada Ltée
Stelmine Canada Ltd
.
États du résultat net et du résultat global intermédiaire résumé
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2022
for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2022
Non auditées et en dollars canadiens
Unaudited, in Canadian dollars
Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 30 avril / For the three-month period ended April 30
Pour la période de neuf mois
terminée le 30 avril / For the nine-
month period ended April 30
Notes
2022
DÉPENSES
$
Paiements fondés sur des actions
-
Honoraires de consultation
6 000
Honoraires professionnels
88 333
Loyer
4 669
Amortissement des immobilisations
corporelles
8
427
Frais généraux d'administration
116 378
Inscription, registrariat et
information aux actionnaires
26 988
Frais d'exploration et d'évaluation
-
RÉSULTAT AVANT IMPÔTS
(242 795
)
Impôt différé
16
-
PERTE NETTE ET
RÉSULTAT
)
GLOBAL TOTAL DE LA PÉRIODE
(242 795
PERTE NETTE DE BASE ET
DILUÉE PAR ACTION
13
-
2021
$
-
285
127
167
243
109 506
14 270
-
(165 598 ) - )
(165 598 )
(0,00 )
2022
2021
$
$
763 580
-
12 000
36 785
283 816
92 165
14 007
14 322
1 281
577
363 734
242 613
111 938
33 821
-
16 887
(1 550 356
)
(437 170
)
-
(19 258
)
(1 550 356
)
(417 912
)
-
(0,01
)
EXPENSES
Share-based payments
Consulting fees
Professional fees
Rent
Depreciation of fixed assets
General administrative expenses
Registration, listing fees and shareholders' information
Exploration and evaluation fees
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Deferred taxes
NET LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 22:55:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur STELMINE CANADA LTD.
Données financières CAD USD EUR
CA 2021
-
-
-
Résultat net 2021
-0,71 M
-0,55 M
-0,52 M
Tréso. nette 2021
0,84 M
0,65 M
0,61 M
PER 2021
-9,95x
Rendement 2021
-
Capitalisation
14,9 M
11,5 M
10,9 M
VE / CA 2020
-
VE / CA 2021
-
Nbr Employés
-
Flottant
90,1%
Graphique STELMINE CANADA LTD.
Durée :
Auto.
2 mois
3 mois
6 mois
9 mois
1 an
2 ans
5 ans
10 ans
Max.
Période :
Jour
Semaine
Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.
Dirigeants et Administrateurs