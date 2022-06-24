Connexion
    STH   CA85857E2033

STELMINE CANADA LTD.

(STH)
Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto  -  21:00 23/06/2022
0.1550 CAD   -8.82%
10/06Stelmine débute une nouvelle campagne d'exploration sur la propriété Mercator
GL
10/06Stelmine Canada Ltd. entame une nouvelle phase d'exploration à la propriété Mercator
CI
13/05Stelmine Canada en hausse de 13,3 % après avoir annoncé la fin de la phase 1 du forage à Courcy
MT
Stelmine Canada : Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2022

24/06/2022 | 00:56
États financiers intermédiaires résumés

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial

non audités pour les périodes

Statements for the

de trois et neuf mois terminées le

three and nine-month periods ended

30 avril 2022

April 30, 2022

0

Table des matières

Avis aux lecteurs

1

État de la situation financière

intermédiaire résumé

2

État du résultat net et du résultat

global intermédiaire résumé

3

État des variations des capitaux

propres intermédiaire résumé

4

Tableau des flux de trésorerie

intermédiaire résumé

6

Notes complémentaires aux états

8 à/to

financiers intermédiaires résumés

30

Table of Contents

Notice to readers

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to Condensed Interim Financial Statements

1

AVIS AUX LECTEURS D'ÉTATS FINANCIERS INTERMÉDIAIRES RÉSUMÉS :

NOTICE TO READERS OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Ces états financiers intermédiaires résumés de Stelmine Canada Ltée pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2022 n'ont pas été audités par une firme d'auditeurs externes.

These condensed interim financial statements of Stelmine Canada Ltd. for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2022 have not been audited by a firm of external auditors.

_(s) Isabelle Proulx______

Présidente, Chef de la direction/ President, Chief Executive Officer

_(s) André Proulx______

Président du Conseil d'administration / Chairman of the Board

1

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd

État de la situation financière intermédiaire résumé

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Au 30 avril 2022

January 31, 2022

Non auditées et en dollars canadiens

Unaudited, in Canadian dollars

30 avril /

31 juillet /

April 30,

July 31,

Notes

2022

2021

$

$

ACTIF

ASSETS

Courant

Current

Trésorerie et équivalents de

Cash and cash equivalents

trésorerie

1 019 489

866 888

Trésorerie réservée

pour

l'exploration

17

1 518 304

-

Cash reserved for exploration

Souscriptions à recevoir

11.1

48 721

Subscriptions receivable

Autres débiteurs

26 319

1 054

Other receivables

Taxes de vente à recevoir

367 195

61 899

Sales taxes receivable

Frais payés d'avance

53 048

81 745

Prepaid expenses

2 984 355

1 060 307

Non courant

Non-current

Actifs

d'exploration

et

d'évaluation

7

6 135 905

3 402 048

Exploration and evaluation assets

Immobilisations corporelles

8

5 791

3 479

Fixed assets

Total de l'actif

9 126 051

4 465 833

Total assets

PASSIF

LIABILITIES

Courant

Current

Fournisseurs et autres

créditeurs

9

300 458

312 653

Suppliers and other creditors

Non courant

Non-courrent

Emprunt

10

30 000

30 000

Borrowing

Total du passif

330 458

342 653

Total liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital-actions

11.1

13 503 386

9 093 097

Share capital

Bons de souscription

11.2

1 760 596

820 505

Warrants

Surplus d'apport

3 323 295

2 450 906

Contributed surplus

Déficit

(9 791 684 )

(8 241 328 )

Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

8 795 593

4 123 180

Total equity

Total du passif et des

capitaux propres

9 126 051

4 465 833

Total liabilities and equity

Les notes complémentaires font partie intégrante des états financiers

The notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

s. Isabelle Proulx

s. André Proulx

Isabelle Proulx

André Proulx

Présidente, Chef de la direction

Président du conseil d'Administration

President and Chief Excecutive Officer

Chairman of the Board

2

Stelmine Canada Ltée

Stelmine Canada Ltd.

États du résultat net et du résultat global intermédiaire résumé

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

pour les périodes de trois et neuf mois terminées le 30 avril 2022

for the three and nine-month periods ended April 30, 2022

Non auditées et en dollars canadiens

Unaudited, in Canadian dollars

Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 30 avril / For the three-month period ended April 30

Pour la période de neuf mois

terminée le 30 avril / For the nine-

month period ended April 30

Notes

2022

DÉPENSES

$

Paiements fondés sur des actions

-

Honoraires de consultation

6 000

Honoraires professionnels

88 333

Loyer

4 669

Amortissement des immobilisations

corporelles

8

427

Frais généraux d'administration

116 378

Inscription, registrariat et

information aux actionnaires

26 988

Frais d'exploration et d'évaluation

-

RÉSULTAT AVANT IMPÔTS

(242 795

)

Impôt différé

16

-

PERTE NETTE ET

RÉSULTAT

)

GLOBAL TOTAL DE LA PÉRIODE

(242 795

PERTE NETTE DE BASE ET

DILUÉE PAR ACTION

13

-

2021

$

-

  1. 285
  1. 127
  1. 167

243

109 506

14 270

-

(165 598 ) - )

(165 598 )

(0,00 )

2022

2021

$

$

763 580

-

12 000

36 785

283 816

92 165

14 007

14 322

1 281

577

363 734

242 613

111 938

33 821

-

16 887

(1 550 356 )

(437 170

)

-

(19 258

)

(1 550 356

)

(417 912

)

-

(0,01

)

EXPENSES

Share-based payments

Consulting fees

Professional fees

Rent

Depreciation of fixed assets

General administrative expenses

Registration, listing fees and shareholders' information

Exploration and evaluation fees

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Deferred taxes

NET LOSS AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stelmine Canada Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 22:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
