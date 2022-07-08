Connexion
    STC   US8603721015

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 07/07/2022
50.32 USD   -0.28%
14:01STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION : BTIG favorable sur le dossier
ZM
14/06STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
01/06Stewart Information Services Corporation déclare un dividende pour le deuxième trimestre de 2022, payable le 30 juin 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Stewart Information Services Corporation : BTIG favorable sur le dossier

08/07/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 3 194 M - 3 142 M
Résultat net 2022 231 M - 227 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 5,97x
Rendement 2022 2,98%
Capitalisation 1 359 M 1 359 M 1 337 M
Capi. / CA 2022 0,43x
Capi. / CA 2023 0,44x
Nbr Employés 7 300
Flottant 97,2%
Tendances analyse technique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 50,32 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 78,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 56,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Steven M. Lessack Group President-International Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION-36.89%1 359
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION16.94%70 548
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-8.92%41 028
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.44%40 403
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.25.03%39 560
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION11.47%36 078