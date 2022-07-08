|
Stewart Information Services Corporation : BTIG favorable sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 194 M
-
3 142 M
|Résultat net 2022
231 M
-
227 M
|Dette nette 2022
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|5,97x
|Rendement 2022
|2,98%
|Capitalisation
|
1 359 M
1 359 M
1 337 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|0,43x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|0,44x
|Nbr Employés
|7 300
|Flottant
|97,2%
|Graphique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|50,32 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|78,67 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|56,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs