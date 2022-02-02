|
Stewart Information Services Corporation : BTIG relève à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
3 094 M
2 743 M
|Résultat net 2021
292 M
259 M
|Dette nette 2021
|PER 2021
|6,62x
|Rendement 2021
|1,92%
|Capitalisation
|
1 915 M
1 915 M
1 697 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|0,62x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|0,65x
|Nbr Employés
|6 600
|Flottant
|91,4%
|Graphique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
71,20 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
91,67 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
28,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs