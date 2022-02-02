Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Stewart Information Services Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    STC   US8603721015

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Stewart Information Services Corporation : BTIG relève à l'achat

02/02/2022 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
13:01STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : BTIG relève à l'achat
ZM
11/01STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : STC) a acquis une participation majoritaire inconnu..
CI
2021STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : STC) a acquis Greater Illinois Title Company, Inc.
CI
2021STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Détachement de dividende
FA
2021Stewart Information Services Corporation déclare un dividende en espèces pour le quatri..
CI
2021Stewart Information Services émet pour 450 millions de dollars d'obligations à échéance..
MT
2021VENTE D'INITIÉS : Stewart Information Services
MT
2021Les valeurs financières montent avant la cloche jeudi
MT
2021Stewart Information Services propose des obligations de premier rang pour un montant de..
MT
2021VENTE D'INITIÉS : Stewart Information Services
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 3 094 M - 2 743 M
Résultat net 2021 292 M - 259 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 6,62x
Rendement 2021 1,92%
Capitalisation 1 915 M 1 915 M 1 697 M
Capi. / CA 2021 0,62x
Capi. / CA 2022 0,65x
Nbr Employés 6 600
Flottant 91,4%
Graphique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Stewart Information Services Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Stewart Information Services Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 71,20 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 91,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Steven M. Lessack Group President-International Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION-10.70%1 915
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED4.24%28 146
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.63%14 457
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.38%4 994
NMI HOLDINGS, INC.17.99%2 211
GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED6.90%726