|
Stewart Information Services Corporation : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
3 035 M
-
2 832 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
168 M
-
157 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|7,57x
|Rendement 2022
|3,54%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 264 M
1 264 M
1 180 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|0,42x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|0,48x
|Nbr Employés
|7 400
|Flottant
|97,1%
|
|Graphique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|46,61 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|56,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|20,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs