  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Stewart Information Services Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    STC   US8603721015

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:19:44 14/02/2023
46.41 USD   -0.44%
17:00Stewart Information Services Corporation : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods toujours à l'achat
ZM
09/02Transcript : Stewart Information Services Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
09/02Baisse des revenus et des bénéfices ajustés de Stewart Information Services au 4e trimestre
MT
Stewart Information Services Corporation : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods toujours à l'achat

14/02/2023 | 17:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 3 035 M - 2 832 M
Résultat net 2022 168 M - 157 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 7,57x
Rendement 2022 3,54%
Capitalisation 1 264 M 1 264 M 1 180 M
Capi. / CA 2022 0,42x
Capi. / CA 2023 0,48x
Nbr Employés 7 400
Flottant 97,1%
Graphique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Stewart Information Services Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Stewart Information Services Corporation
Tendances analyse technique STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 46,61 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 56,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Brad Rable President-Technology & Operations
John Hamm Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION9.08%1 264
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION6.95%81 740
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-2.02%46 035
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES0.06%43 542
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-5.08%40 567
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.14%35 902