STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 24/03 20:48:02
28.405 USD   +0.05%
17/03Cinq acteurs de l'enseignement à surveiller en bourse
03/02STRIDE, INC.  : Morgan Stanley n'est plus positif
ZM
03/02STRIDE, INC.  : Morgan Stanley neutre sur le dossier
ZM
ETFs positionnés sur STRIDE, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Education Tech and Digital Lea...-4.56%3.48%-NCActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-4.24%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Décryptage
Cinq acteurs de l'enseignement à surveiller en bourse
Graphique STRIDE, INC.
Stride, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Stride, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,39 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 58,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,90%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
STRIDE, INC.33.73%1 129
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-11.33%41 987
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-13.89%29 587
GSX TECHEDU INC.42.02%22 704
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.16.45%5 100
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.54%4 296
