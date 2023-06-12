Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SDIG   US86337R2022

STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.

(SDIG)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 09/06/2023
4.380 USD   -9.13%
15:08Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. : B. Riley est neutre sur le titre
ZM
15/05Stronghold Digital Mining lance un regroupement d'actions à raison de 1 pour 10 ; les actions baissent
MT
12/05Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. : B. Riley est neutre sur le titre

12/06/2023 | 15:08
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.
15:08Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. : B. Riley est neutre su..
ZM
15/05Stronghold Digital Mining lance un regroupement d'actions à raison de 1 pour 10 ; les a..
MT
12/05Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le..
CI
11/05Transcript : Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, ..
CI
25/04Achat d'initié : Stronghold Digital Mining
MT
19/04Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. : B. Riley est neutre su..
ZM
14/04Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. : Compass Point à l'acha..
ZM
03/04Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. annonce le départ de William Spence du conseil d'admini..
CI
30/03Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. : Compass Point optimist..
ZM
30/03Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. : HC Wainwright maintien..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 97,0 M - 90,2 M
Résultat net 2023 -48,0 M - -44,6 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 -0,72x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 24,1 M 24,1 M 22,4 M
Capi. / CA 2023 0,25x
Capi. / CA 2024 0,19x
Nbr Employés 170
Flottant 13,5%
Graphique STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.
Durée : Période :
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 4,38 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,66 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 258%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gregory Allan Beard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Jared Smith Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Jeffrey Campbell Lead Engineer
Charles D. Talcott Director-Finance & Operations
Thomas J. Pacchia Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-8.58%24
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.50.55%12 497
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED191.20%200
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-21.47%137
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.6.67%46
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-63.37%2
1 Zonebourse vaut mieux que 1000 Influenceurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer