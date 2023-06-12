|
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. : B. Riley est neutre sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2023
97,0 M
-
90,2 M
|Résultat net 2023
-48,0 M
-
-44,6 M
|Dette nette 2023
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|-0,72x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
24,1 M
24,1 M
22,4 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|0,25x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|0,19x
|Nbr Employés
|170
|Flottant
|13,5%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|4,38 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|15,66 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|258%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs