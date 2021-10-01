Subsea 7 S A : Completion of Seaway 7 ASA transaction

01 Oct 2021

Completion of Seaway 7 ASA transaction

Subsea 7 today announced that the combination of its offshore fixed wind business with OHT ASA (Oslo Børs: OHT) has been completed on 1 October 2021. Subsequent to the combination, OHT ASA will be re-named Seaway 7 ASA.

Subsea 7 Blue Space Limited, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Subsea 7 S.A., holds 72% of Seaway 7 ASA shares and Subsea 7 S.A. will fully consolidate Seaway 7 ASA in its financial statements from 1 October 2021.

Further details have been announced by Seaway 7 ASA and can be found on www.seaway7.com.