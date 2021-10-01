Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Norvège
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Subsea 7 S.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Subsea 7 S A : Completion of Seaway 7 ASA transaction

01/10/2021 | 08:22
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01 Oct 2021
Completion of Seaway 7 ASA transaction

Subsea 7 today announced that the combination of its offshore fixed wind business with OHT ASA (Oslo Børs: OHT) has been completed on 1 October 2021. Subsequent to the combination, OHT ASA will be re-named Seaway 7 ASA.

Subsea 7 Blue Space Limited, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Subsea 7 S.A., holds 72% of Seaway 7 ASA shares and Subsea 7 S.A. will fully consolidate Seaway 7 ASA in its financial statements from 1 October 2021.

Further details have been announced by Seaway 7 ASA and can be found on www.seaway7.com.

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 06:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur SUBSEA 7 S.A.
08:22SUBSEA 7 S A : Completion of Seaway 7 ASA transaction
PU
30/09SUBSEA 7 S A : awarded major subsea contract
PU
30/09Subsea 7 remporte une extension de contrat de plus de 750 millions de dollars
MT
21/09Subsea 7 remporte un contrat avec la division OneSubsea de Schlumberger
MT
15/09Aker BP attribue des contrats de 82 millions de dollars pour le développement du champ ..
MT
14/09Subsea 7 nomme le successeur du directeur financier qui part en retraite
MT
14/09SUBSEA 7 S A : announces CFO succession
PU
02/09SUBSEA 7 S A : announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team
PU
02/09Subsea 7 et OHT nomment une équipe de direction pour Seaway 7
MT
18/08AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Enel, Lotus, Campari, Henkel, Just Eat, Scout24, Komax, WPP...
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 4 750 M - 4 103 M
Résultat net 2021 52,8 M - 45,6 M
Tréso. nette 2021 373 M - 322 M
PER 2021 46,4x
Rendement 2021 3,06%
Capitalisation 2 591 M 2 596 M 2 239 M
VE / CA 2021 0,47x
VE / CA 2022 0,48x
Nbr Employés 11 869
Flottant 76,0%
Graphique SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Durée : Période :
Subsea 7 S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Subsea 7 S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,70 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,39 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Dod A. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-13.39%2 596
WORLEY LIMITED-13.75%3 660
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.6.68%3 287
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 765
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.17.65%2 286
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA-30.07%1 211