Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Norvège
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Subsea 7 S.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Oslo Bors - 14/09 09:10:29
64.56 NOK   +0.84%
08:12SUBSEA 7 S A : announces CFO succession
PU
02/09SUBSEA 7 S A : announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team
PU
02/09Subsea 7 et OHT nomment une équipe de direction pour Seaway 7
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Subsea 7 S A : announces CFO succession

14/09/2021 | 08:12
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
14 Sep 2021
Subsea 7 announces CFO succession

Subsea 7 today announced that Ricardo Rosa, CFO, will retire from his position at the end of December 2021 and will be succeeded from 1 January 2022 by Mark Foley.

Mark joins Subsea 7 from Petrofac where he held the position of Group Financial Controller and SVP Finance for the Engineering & Construction business unit. Prior to this, from 2012 to 2017, he was Group Controller at Subsea 7, and held previous roles at Baker Hughes, Royal Dutch Shell and National Power.

John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7 commented: 'I would like to thank Ricardo for his invaluable contribution to the Company over the past nine years. We wish him well in his retirement and look forward to welcoming Mark back to the Company.'

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur SUBSEA 7 S.A.
08:12SUBSEA 7 S A : announces CFO succession
PU
02/09SUBSEA 7 S A : announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team
PU
02/09Subsea 7 et OHT nomment une équipe de direction pour Seaway 7
MT
18/08AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Enel, Lotus, Campari, Henkel, Just Eat, Scout24, Koma..
18/08BOURSE DE PARIS : Quand les investisseurs ont le pied sur la pédale de frein
14/07SUBSEA 7 S A : awarded contract in the Middle East
PU
15/06SCHLUMBERGER : contrat pour OneSubsea au Brésil
CF
04/06SUBSEA 7 S A : 2021 Ordinary General Meeting
PU
29/04SUBSEA 7 S.A. : Détachement de dividende (exceptionnel)
FA
09/04Quatre actions au pied de l'éolienne offshore
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 4 690 M - 3 970 M
Résultat net 2021 59,1 M - 50,0 M
Tréso. nette 2021 400 M - 338 M
PER 2021 35,9x
Rendement 2021 2,93%
Capitalisation 2 206 M 2 208 M 1 867 M
VE / CA 2021 0,39x
VE / CA 2022 0,37x
Nbr Employés 11 869
Flottant 76,1%
Graphique SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Durée : Période :
Subsea 7 S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Subsea 7 S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,41 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,72 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 58,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Dod A. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-27.12%2 208
WORLEY LIMITED-9.92%3 962
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.11.80%3 307
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 463
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.4.56%1 753
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA-34.83%1 164