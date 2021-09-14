Subsea 7 S A : announces CFO succession

14 Sep 2021

Subsea 7 announces CFO succession

Subsea 7 today announced that Ricardo Rosa, CFO, will retire from his position at the end of December 2021 and will be succeeded from 1 January 2022 by Mark Foley.

Mark joins Subsea 7 from Petrofac where he held the position of Group Financial Controller and SVP Finance for the Engineering & Construction business unit. Prior to this, from 2012 to 2017, he was Group Controller at Subsea 7, and held previous roles at Baker Hughes, Royal Dutch Shell and National Power.

John Evans, CEO of Subsea 7 commented: 'I would like to thank Ricardo for his invaluable contribution to the Company over the past nine years. We wish him well in his retirement and look forward to welcoming Mark back to the Company.'