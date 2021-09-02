Subsea 7 S A : announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team

02 Sep 2021

Subsea 7 announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team

Luxembourg - 2 September 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the proposed executive team for Seaway 7 ASA, the company resulting from the planned combination1 of its Renewables business unit with OHT ASA (Oslo Børs: OHT).

Seaway 7 ASA will be managed by an experienced executive team led by Stuart Fitzgerald as Chief Executive Officer. Both companies are pleased to confirm the following appointments, who will report to Stuart Fitzgerald.

Torgeir E. Ramstad, EVP Vessels and Offshore Resources

Steph McNeill, Chief Operating Officer

Harke Jan Meek, Chief Commercial Officer

Mark Hodgkinson, Chief Financial Officer

1The combination is subject to customary approvals.