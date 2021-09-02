Subsea 7 S A : announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team
02/09/2021 | 16:22
02 Sep 2021
Subsea 7 announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team
Luxembourg - 2 September 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the proposed executive team for Seaway 7 ASA, the company resulting from the planned combination1 of its Renewables business unit with OHT ASA (Oslo Børs: OHT).
Seaway 7 ASA will be managed by an experienced executive team led by Stuart Fitzgerald as Chief Executive Officer. Both companies are pleased to confirm the following appointments, who will report to Stuart Fitzgerald.
Torgeir E. Ramstad, EVP Vessels and Offshore Resources
Steph McNeill, Chief Operating Officer
Harke Jan Meek, Chief Commercial Officer
Mark Hodgkinson, Chief Financial Officer
1The combination is subject to customary approvals.
