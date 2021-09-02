Connexion
    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Rapport
Subsea 7 S A : announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team

02/09/2021 | 16:22
02 Sep 2021
Subsea 7 announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team

Luxembourg - 2 September 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the proposed executive team for Seaway 7 ASA, the company resulting from the planned combination1 of its Renewables business unit with OHT ASA (Oslo Børs: OHT).

Seaway 7 ASA will be managed by an experienced executive team led by Stuart Fitzgerald as Chief Executive Officer. Both companies are pleased to confirm the following appointments, who will report to Stuart Fitzgerald.

  • Torgeir E. Ramstad, EVP Vessels and Offshore Resources
  • Steph McNeill, Chief Operating Officer
  • Harke Jan Meek, Chief Commercial Officer
  • Mark Hodgkinson, Chief Financial Officer

1The combination is subject to customary approvals.

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 14:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 4 690 M - 3 961 M
Résultat net 2021 59,1 M - 49,9 M
Tréso. nette 2021 400 M - 338 M
PER 2021 37,4x
Rendement 2021 2,81%
Capitalisation 2 295 M 2 297 M 1 938 M
VE / CA 2021 0,40x
VE / CA 2022 0,40x
Nbr Employés 11 869
Flottant 76,1%
