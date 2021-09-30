Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Norvège
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Subsea 7 S.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7 S.A.

(SUBC)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Subsea 7 S A : awarded major subsea contract

30/09/2021 | 11:02
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
30 Sep 2021
Subsea 7 awarded major subsea contract

Subsea 7 today announced the award of a major1 contract that will be recorded in the backlog of the Subsea and Conventional business unit in the third quarter.

The award extends the engineering, project management and procurement scope of the contract announced on 12 March 2021. The scope of work includes the provision and installation of infield flowlines, control umbilicals, tie-in connections, associated subsea equipment, a gas export pipeline and a monoethylene glycol injection pipeline.

Project management and engineering has already commenced and will be managed from the local Subsea 7 office.

No further details are disclosed at this time due to contractual obligations.

(1) Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being over $750 million.

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 09:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur SUBSEA 7 S.A.
11:02SUBSEA 7 S A : awarded major subsea contract
PU
07:48Subsea 7 remporte une extension de contrat de plus de 750 millions de dollars
MT
21/09Subsea 7 remporte un contrat avec la division OneSubsea de Schlumberger
MT
15/09Aker BP attribue des contrats de 82 millions de dollars pour le développement du champ ..
MT
14/09Subsea 7 nomme le successeur du directeur financier qui part en retraite
MT
14/09SUBSEA 7 S A : announces CFO succession
PU
02/09SUBSEA 7 S A : announces Seaway 7 ASA executive team
PU
02/09Subsea 7 et OHT nomment une équipe de direction pour Seaway 7
MT
18/08AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Enel, Lotus, Campari, Henkel, Just Eat, Scout24, Komax, WPP...
18/08BOURSE DE PARIS : Quand les investisseurs ont le pied sur la pédale de frein
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 4 726 M - 4 075 M
Résultat net 2021 52,8 M - 45,5 M
Tréso. nette 2021 381 M - 328 M
PER 2021 43,9x
Rendement 2021 3,26%
Capitalisation 2 449 M 2 455 M 2 112 M
VE / CA 2021 0,44x
VE / CA 2022 0,44x
Nbr Employés 11 869
Flottant 76,0%
Graphique SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Durée : Période :
Subsea 7 S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Subsea 7 S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SUBSEA 7 S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,23 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,51 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
John Evans Chief Executive Officer
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Siem Chairman
Philip John Simons Executive Vice President-Operations & Projects
Dod A. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-17.90%2 455
WORLEY LIMITED-15.32%3 660
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.7.13%3 287
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 765
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.24.35%2 286
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA-31.36%1 211