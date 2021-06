04 Jun 2021

Subsea 7 S.A. 2021 Ordinary General Meeting

Subsea 7 today announced that, at the 2021 Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) of shareholders on 4 June 2021, the resolution to appoint Ms Louisa Siem as Non-Executive Director of the Board was approved.

Ms Siem was selected by Siem Industries S.A. in accordance with the terms of the relationship agreement dated 20 June 2010 between Siem Industries and the Company.

As permitted under the Luxembourg law dated 23 September 2020 on measures concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, as amended, the meeting took place without any physical presence. The minutes, which detail the resolution and the result of the votes cast are attached hereto.