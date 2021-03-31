|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR
|1.28%
|1.21%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage SDAX - EUR
|1.36%
|1.21%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares MSCI Global Agriculture Pro...
|3.05%
|0.37%
|Monde
|Actions - Agriculture
|Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...
|1.08%
|0.31%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Agribusiness - USD
|1.54%
|0.23%
|Monde
|Actions - Agriculture
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|0.16%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|-0.06%
|0.11%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equi...
|2.36%
|0.02%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF - USD
|1.62%
|0.02%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD
|1.15%
|0.02%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...
|0.45%
|0.01%
|-
|Europe
|Actions