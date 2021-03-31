Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Südzucker AG    SZU   DE0007297004

SÜDZUCKER AG

(SZU)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 31/03 18:12:18
14.445 EUR   -0.17%
25/03SUEDZUCKER  : Warburg Research favorable au dossier
ZD
24/03SUEDZUCKER  : Goldman Sachs est neutre sur le titre
ZD
12/03SUEDZUCKER  : Barclays révise sa recommandation à neutre
ZD
ETFs positionnés sur SÜDZUCKER AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR1.28%1.21%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR1.36%1.21%AllemagneActions
IShares MSCI Global Agriculture Pro...3.05%0.37%MondeActions - Agriculture
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...1.08%0.31%AllemagneActions
IShares Agribusiness - USD1.54%0.23%MondeActions - Agriculture
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.16%-AllemagneActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD-0.06%0.11%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equi...2.36%0.02%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF - USD1.62%0.02%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD1.15%0.02%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...0.45%0.01%-EuropeActions



Graphique SÜDZUCKER AG
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,03 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,47 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,02%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,6%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SÜDZUCKER AG23.99%3 464
COSUMAR SA14.52%2 508
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.9.32%1 855
ADECOAGRO S.A.16.18%927
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED19.49%588
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED19.26%280
