SUEZ SA    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ SA

(SEV)
  Rapport
ActualitésPublications officielles 
SUEZ : et PreZero signent un protocole d'accord pour un partenariat stratégique et entrent en négociations exclusives pour la cession des activités de Recyclage et Valorisation de SUEZ dans 4 pays d'Europe continentale

16/09/2020 | 08:44
SUEZ et PreZero signent un protocole d'accord pour un partenariat stratégique et entrent en négociations exclusives pour la cession des activités de Recyclage et Valorisation de SUEZ dans 4 pays d'Europe continentale

16 Sep 2020 07:31 CEST

Company Name

SUEZ

ISN

FR0010613471

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SEV

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_943857_CPSUEZPREZEROprotocoleaccordpartenariatstratgiquengociationsexclusivescession20200916FR.pdf

Source

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Suez SA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 06:44:02 UTC

Données financières
CA 2020 17 138 M 20 296 M -
Résultat net 2020 -435 M -515 M -
Dette nette 2020 10 258 M 12 149 M -
PER 2020 -21,0x
Rendement 2020 4,33%
Capitalisation 9 383 M 11 117 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,15x
VE / CA 2021 1,09x
Nbr Employés 81 318
Flottant 52,3%
Graphique SUEZ SA
Durée : Période :
Suez SA : Graphique analyse technique Suez SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SUEZ SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,03 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,01 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 3,26%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -19,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -40,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SUEZ SA11.31%11 117
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.11.69%26 650
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED2.94%8 150
STERICYCLE-0.53%5 806
PENNON GROUP PLC1.95%5 657
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED11.44%3 361
