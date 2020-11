Suez : Icon News Following the various communications from Veolia and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SUEZ is making available today's letter to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia

Traduction :

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Mr. Antoine Frérot

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of

Veolia

21 rue La Boétie

75008 Paris

Paris La Défense, November 5, 2020,

Mr. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

In substance, the threats you make by means of letters, press releases, interviews or on social networks are inconsistent with the public commitment to "friendliness" you have asserted for at least six months. More generally, they are in total contradiction with the positions of principle you have maintained, in the context of the Loi Pacte, in support of a corporate governance approach which takes into account all stakeholders.

As to form, the absence of any respect in the terms you use with regard to Suez, its teams, its governance and values are particularly offensive. At a moment when our collective energy should be focused on facing up to the new Covid-19 wave, this makes your approach even more inappropriate.

On its side, the board of directors of Suez can only note the continued absence on your part of any binding, detailed and complete offer. Any such offer will need to ensure equality of treatment and clear positions as regards the following matters:

content of the proposed industrial project, both in France and abroad;

contemplated remedies and sales of assets;

sufficient guarantees in terms of employment;

payment in cash at a price reflecting the true intrinsic value of Suez;

certain and unconditional nature of the offer for all shareholders, including with respect to dividends.

As regards your so-called offer (relayed only by way of the press), it still contains unacceptable conditions and major execution risks, implying a long period of destabilization (possibly almost two