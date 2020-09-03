Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust    435   HK0435036626

SUNLIGHT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(435)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 25/02
4.02 HKD   -2.19%
2020SUNLIGHT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : publication des résultats annuels
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur SUNLIGHT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-1.78%0.11%MondeActions
IShares International Developed Pro...0.11%0.06%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SUNLIGHT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Durée : Période :
Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust : Graphique analyse technique Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,00 HKD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,02 HKD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 9,95%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SUNLIGHT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.63%883
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-7.75%57 055
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.13%37 881
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.03%23 835
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.32%23 288
SEGRO PLC-0.55%15 819
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ