ETFs positionnés sur SUNLIGHT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... -1.78% 0.11% Monde Actions IShares International Developed Pro... 0.11% 0.06% Monde Actions





Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 5,00 HKD Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,02 HKD Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas 9,95% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SUNLIGHT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 6.63% 883 EQUINIX, INC. (REIT) -7.75% 57 055 DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. -3.13% 37 881 ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. -8.03% 23 835 REALTY INCOME CORPORATION 0.32% 23 288 SEGRO PLC -0.55% 15 819