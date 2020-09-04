Connexion
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

(NOVA)
  Rapport
04/09 19:09:26
20.82 USD   -6.85%
ETFs positionnés sur SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.61%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Graphique SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
Durée : Période :
Sunnova Energy International Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Sunnova Energy International Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 30,78 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,35 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 92,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 16,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.100.27%1 972
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.105.54%9 796
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.159.47%8 543
FIRST SOLAR, INC.29.56%7 682
SUNRUN INC.270.38%6 491
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.159.42%6 130
