  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SunPower Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SPWR   US8676524064

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

(SPWR)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 05/05/2023
11.29 USD   +3.01%
15:01SunPower Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
04/05SunPower Corporation : Roth MKM n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
04/05SunPower Corporation : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
ZM
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

SunPower Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre

08/05/2023 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur SUNPOWER CORPORATION
15:01SunPower Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recomman..
ZM
04/05SunPower Corporation : Roth MKM n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
04/05SunPower Corporation : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
ZM
04/05SunPower Corporation : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
04/05SunPower Corporation : Baird reste à l'achat
ZM
04/05KKR : s'engage à l'achat de 550 millions de dollars de prêts
CF
03/05SunPower passe à une perte ajustée au 1er trimestre fiscal 2023, le chiffre d'affaires ..
MT
03/05Transcript : SunPower Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
03/05SunPower Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 2 avril 20..
CI
02/05SunPower nomme Jennifer Johnston au poste de COO
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2023 2 058 M - 1 868 M
Résultat net 2023 10,9 M - 9,92 M
Tréso. nette 2023 27,9 M - 25,3 M
PER 2023 107x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 1 975 M 1 975 M 1 793 M
VE / CA 2023 0,95x
VE / CA 2024 0,75x
Nbr Employés 4 710
Flottant 91,3%
Graphique SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
SunPower Corporation : Graphique analyse technique SunPower Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,29 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,27 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 44,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Peter Faricy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guthrie Dundas Chief Financial Officer
Josh Koppelman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Derek Kuzak Executive Vice President-Operations
Douglas J. Richards Chief People Officer & EVP-Administration
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SUNPOWER CORPORATION-37.38%1 975
LONGI GREEN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.53%36 379
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-0.70%24 957
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-39.75%21 879
FIRST SOLAR, INC.19.23%19 079
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.7.41%18 819
