Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Sunrun Inc.    RUN

SUNRUN INC.

(RUN)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 04/09 18:54:33
48.11 USD   -5.94%
ETFs positionnés sur SUNRUN INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...-1.19%0.28%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-0.90%0.24%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...1.98%0.24%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.25%0.21%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-1.03%0.19%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-1.13%0.19%-Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.61%0.13%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,44 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 51,15 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,39%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -51,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SUNRUN INC.270.38%6 491
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.105.54%9 796
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.159.47%8 543
FIRST SOLAR, INC.29.56%7 682
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.159.42%6 130
VIVINT SOLAR, INC.284.71%3 505
