Action SMCI SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Actions

SMCI

US86800U1043

Matériel informatique

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 01/03/2024 		Pré-ouverture 15:15:00
905,5 USD +4,54 % Graphique intraday de Super Micro Computer, Inc. 1 044 +15,35 %
15:01 SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Goldman Sachs dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
14:55 Apple : Macy's...les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street AO

Dernières actualités sur Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Goldman Sachs dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
Apple : Macy's...les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street AO
Super Micro Comp :uter et Deckers vont intégrer l'indice S&P500 AO
Les contrats à terme sur les actions baissent avant l'ouverture alors que les traders attendent les données sur le marché du travail ; l'Asie est en hausse, l'Europe est mitigée MT
Les actions de Wallstreetbets progressent avant le marché ; BigBear.ai, Super Micro Computer sont prêts pour des gains. MT
Les bénéfices et les perspectives de la Fed mettent Wall Street en garde avant la cloche ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont en hausse MT
Les actions de Super Micro bondissent alors que le pari de l'IA se prépare à entrer dans l'indice S&P 500 RE
Point marchés-Wall Street vue hésitante avant une semaine riche en évènements RE
Indices : Super Micro, Deckers, Zozo et EasyJet promus Our Logo
L'IA, si t'en as pas, t'as raté ta vie (boursière) Our Logo
En direct des Marchés : BNP Paribas, Saint-Gobain, Super Micro Computer, Zozo, SoftwareOne... Our Logo
Super Micro bondit, le fabricant de serveurs d'intelligence artificielle devant rejoindre le S&P 500 RE
Les taux élevés aux États-Unis et la hausse des actions donnent un coup de pouce aux obligations convertibles RE
Nvidia en passe de clôturer avec une valorisation de 2 000 milliards de dollars, Dell relançant le rallye de l'IA RE
Le monde de l'entreprise est en train de se transformer en un monde de l'entreprise, de l'industrie et de l'économie. MT
Wall Street à la recherche d'or en matière d'intelligence artificielle après la montée en flèche de Nvidia RE
Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont majoritairement en baisse avant l'ouverture du marché ; Snowflake en baisse, SoundHound AI en hausse MT
Les valeurs de Wallstreetbets sont mixtes avant l'ouverture du marché ; Beyond Meat devrait ouvrir en hausse, Bumble en baisse. MT
Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont majoritairement en hausse avant la cloche de mardi ; Hims & Hers Health est prêt à gagner, Intuitive Machines à décliner. MT
Les paris sur Nvidia dominent le marché américain des options alors que la ferveur pour l'IA s'accroît RE
Les actions de Wallstreetbets sont majoritairement en hausse avant le marché ; Super Micro Computer progresse, Intuitive Machines ouvre à la baisse. MT
S&P, Dow Jones en hausse, la capitalisation boursière de Nvidia dépasse les 2 000 milliards de dollars RE
Super Micro Computer fixe le prix d'un placement de 1,5 milliard de dollars en obligations convertibles à échéance 2029 MT
Le site internet de l'entreprise est en cours d'actualisation, mais il n'est pas encore disponible en français. MT
Records à Wall Street pour le Dow Jones et le S&P 500 AW

Profil Société

Super Micro Computer, Inc. est une solution informatique totale optimisée pour les applications. La société fournit des plateformes de calcul accéléré basées dans la Silicon Valley qui sont des serveurs et des systèmes de stockage optimisés pour une variété de marchés, y compris les centres de données d'entreprise, l'informatique en nuage, l'intelligence artificielle (IA), la cinquième génération (5G) et l'informatique de pointe. Ses solutions informatiques totales comprennent des serveurs complets, des systèmes de stockage, des serveurs lames modulaires, des lames, des stations de travail, des solutions complètes à l'échelle du rack, des dispositifs de mise en réseau, des sous-systèmes de serveur, des logiciels de gestion de serveur et de sécurité. Elle fournit également une assistance et des services à l'échelle mondiale pour aider ses clients à installer, mettre à niveau et entretenir leur infrastructure informatique. Ses produits comprennent les serveurs et le stockage, les blocs de construction, l'IoT et l'embarqué, la mise en réseau, et les stations de travail et les produits de jeu. Les produits IoT et embarqués comprennent des super-serveurs embarqués, des cartes mères embarquées, des châssis embarqués et des UGS globales. L'entreprise est présente aux États-Unis, en Asie et en Europe.
Secteur
Matériel informatique
Agenda
18:00 - Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference - One On One Meeting
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
15
Dernier Cours de Cloture
905,5 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
795 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-12,20 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Serveurs et systèmes informatiques

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. Action Super Micro Computer, Inc.
+218,54 % 50,65 Md
WIWYNN CORPORATION Action Wiwynn Corporation
+36,99 % 13,83 Md
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Action Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd.
+23,89 % 8,41 Md
LOONGSON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LIMITED Action Loongson Technology Corporation Limited
-9,59 % 5,57 Md
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION Action EmbedWay Technologies (Shanghai) Corporation
-3,47 % 1,34 Md
ASROCK INCORPORATION Action ASROCK Incorporation
+8,37 % 1,07 Md
HIPER GLOBAL LTD. Action Hiper Global Ltd.
+28,10 % 246 M
GDEP ADVANCE,INC. Action GDEP ADVANCE,Inc.
+66,22 % 108 M
AEWIN TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD. Action AEWIN Technologies Co.,Ltd.
-4,34 % 92,71 M
APLEX TECHNOLOGY INC. Action Aplex Technology Inc.
+1,54 % 62,02 M
Serveurs et systèmes informatiques
