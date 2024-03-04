Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Actions
SMCI
US86800U1043
Matériel informatique
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Pré-ouverture 15:15:00
|905,5 USD
|+4,54 %
|1 044
|+15,35 %
|15:01
|SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Goldman Sachs dégrade son opinion à neutre
|ZM
|14:55
|Apple : Macy's...les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street
|AO
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+218,54 %
|50,65 Md
|+36,99 %
|13,83 Md
|+23,89 %
|8,41 Md
|-9,59 %
|5,57 Md
|-3,47 %
|1,34 Md
|+8,37 %
|1,07 Md
|+28,10 %
|246 M
|+66,22 %
|108 M
|-4,34 %
|92,71 M
|+1,54 %
|62,02 M
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Super Micro Computer, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Super Micro Computer, Inc.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. : Goldman Sachs dégrade son opinion à neutre