Super Micro Computer, Inc. est une solution informatique totale optimisée pour les applications. La société fournit des plateformes de calcul accéléré basées dans la Silicon Valley qui sont des serveurs et des systèmes de stockage optimisés pour une variété de marchés, y compris les centres de données d'entreprise, l'informatique en nuage, l'intelligence artificielle (IA), la cinquième génération (5G) et l'informatique de pointe. Ses solutions informatiques totales comprennent des serveurs complets, des systèmes de stockage, des serveurs lames modulaires, des lames, des stations de travail, des solutions complètes à l'échelle du rack, des dispositifs de mise en réseau, des sous-systèmes de serveur, des logiciels de gestion de serveur et de sécurité. Elle fournit également une assistance et des services à l'échelle mondiale pour aider ses clients à installer, mettre à niveau et entretenir leur infrastructure informatique. Ses produits comprennent les serveurs et le stockage, les blocs de construction, l'IoT et l'embarqué, la mise en réseau, et les stations de travail et les produits de jeu. Les produits IoT et embarqués comprennent des super-serveurs embarqués, des cartes mères embarquées, des châssis embarqués et des UGS globales. L'entreprise est présente aux États-Unis, en Asie et en Europe.

Secteur Matériel informatique