Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Super Micro Computer, Inc.    SMCI

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.

(SMCI)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 25/03 21:00:00
37.06 USD   -0.88%
20202CRSI  : nomination d'un President pour 2CRSi Corporation
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-6.34%0.18%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.75%0.05%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Durée : Période :
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 42,75 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,39 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,63%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.18.10%1 876
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.5.36%6 116
WIWYNN CORPORATION18.89%5 506
SWITCH, INC.-3.42%1 976
ASROCK INCORPORATION1.60%685
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION16.40%544
