ETFs positionnés sur SUPERDRY PLC ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur WisdomTree UK Equity Income - GBP 5.45% 0.07% Royaume Uni Actions WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... 4.25% 0.06% Europe Actions





Croissance Exponentielle, Valorisation Raisonnable Graphique SUPERDRY PLC Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 10 Objectif de cours Moyen 205,30 GBX Dernier Cours de Cloture 213,80 GBX Ecart / Objectif Haut 87,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,98% Ecart / Objectif Bas -60,2% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SUPERDRY PLC -57.54% 230 INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. -16.09% 97 109 KERING SA 4.02% 89 895 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 24.03% 78 299 ROSS STORES, INC. -10.51% 37 242 HENNES & MAURITZ AB -11.78% 32 289