  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nyse
  Superior Industries International, Inc.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    SUP   US8681681057

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SUP)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:14 08/11/2022
4.420 USD   +4.00%
16:01Superior Industries International, Inc. : Opinion positive de Barrington Research
ZM
03/11Superior Industries International, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
03/11Superior Industries International, Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2022
CI
Superior Industries International, Inc. : Opinion positive de Barrington Research

08/11/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1 695 M - 1 695 M
Résultat net 2022 -4,50 M - -4,50 M
Dette nette 2022 420 M - 420 M
PER 2022 -26,6x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 115 M 115 M 115 M
VE / CA 2022 0,32x
VE / CA 2023 0,25x
Nbr Employés 7 600
Flottant 92,6%
Superior Industries International, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Superior Industries International, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 4,25 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 194%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Majdi B. Abulaban President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Timothy Trenary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy C. McQuay Chairman
David Matthew Sherbin Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Paul J. Humphries Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.13%115
DENSO CORPORATION-22.18%38 046
APTIV PLC-39.88%26 870
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.46%16 178
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.16%14 372
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.09%13 148