Superior Industries International, Inc. : Opinion positive de Barrington Research
Données financières
|CA 2022
1 695 M
1 695 M
|Résultat net 2022
-4,50 M
-4,50 M
|Dette nette 2022
420 M
420 M
|PER 2022
|-26,6x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
115 M
115 M
115 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,32x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,25x
|Nbr Employés
|7 600
|Flottant
|92,6%
|Graphique SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|4,25 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|12,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|194%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs