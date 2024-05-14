Surge Energy Inc. est une société canadienne d'exploration et de production pétrolière. Les activités de la société consistent en l'exploration, le développement et la production de pétrole et de gaz à partir de propriétés situées dans l'ouest du Canada. Ses activités comprennent Sparky et le sud-est de la Saskatchewan. Ses autres actifs sont Valhalla, Greater Sawn et Shaunavon. L'exploitation de Sparky offre une production de pétrole brut léger/moyen avec des rendements intéressants. L'exploitation de SE Saskatchewan maintient les revenus nets d'exploitation du pétrole de base. Elle dispose de puits à faible coût avec des paiements courts et un potentiel de consolidation continue de la zone. L'exploitation de Valhalla offre un potentiel d'empilement de zones multiples avec du pétrole léger et fournit une gamme d'infrastructures régionales ainsi qu'un accès à de multiples options de sortie qui soutiennent des rentrées nettes d'exploitation attrayantes. L'exploitation de Shaunavon produit du pétrole brut à faible déclin et de gravité moyenne, avec des rentrées nettes d'exploitation élevées. L'exploitation Greater Swan consiste en un actif concentré de pétrole léger avec des récifs conventionnels de type "slave point".