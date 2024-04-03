Action STRO SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

Actions

STRO

US8693671021

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:23:58 03/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
5,185 USD +1,87 % Graphique intraday de Sutro Biopharma, Inc. +4,77 % +20,40 %
19:02 SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
16:10 SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM

Dernières actualités sur Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

Winfarm : Atos, Ipsen, Voltalia...les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Paris - AO
Ipsen : signature d'un accord exclusif avec Sutro Biopharma AO
Ipsen : accord de licence mondiale avec Sutro Biopharma CF
Ipsen signe un accord de licence avec Sutro Biopharma pour un anticorps conjugué ciblant le cancer MT
Ipsen rachète les droits mondiaux de l'anticancéreux STRO-003 à Sutro Biopharma DJ
SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Wedbush reste à l'achat ZM
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Transcript : Sutro Biopharma, Inc. - Special Call
Sutro Biopharma souligne le potentiel multicancéreux de Luvelta, un ADC ciblant le FolRa CI
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. annonce de nouvelles données positives issues de l'utilisation compassionnelle de luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta) chez des patients pédiatriques atteints de CBF/GLIS en rechute/réfractaire, présentées à l'ASH 2023. CI
Vaxcyte, Inc. exerce son option et conclut un accord de droits de fabrication avec Sutro Biopharma afin d'obtenir le contrôle de la fabrication et du développement d'extraits cellulaires pour ses vaccins candidats CI
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. nomme Jane Chung au poste de présidente et chef de l'exploitation CI
SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Piper Sandler toujours à l'achat ZM
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Sutro Biopharma déclare que le traitement du cancer de l'endomètre a montré une "activité anti-tumorale préliminaire encourageante". MT
Sutro Biopharma annonce la présentation à l'ESMO 2023 des résultats de l'étude de phase 1 d'expansion de dose de luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta) dans les cancers de l'endomètre CI
SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Oppenheimer n'est plus à la vente ZM
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. nomme Hans Peter Gerber au poste de Chief Scientific Officer CI
Transcript : Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Presents at Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference, Sep-06-2023 08:00 AM
SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Wedbush optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Sutro Biopharma et Blackstone signent un accord de financement de redevances MT
Sutro Biopharma et Blackstone annoncent une collaboration pour le financement des redevances CI

Graphique Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

Graphique Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
Profil Société

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. est une société d'oncologie au stade clinique. La société développe des conjugués anticorps-médicaments (ADC) spécifiques et de format nouveau grâce à sa plateforme intégrée de synthèse de protéines acellulaires, XpressCF, et à sa plateforme de conjugaison spécifique, XpressCF+. Le produit candidat le plus avancé de la société est STRO-002 (luveltamab tazevibulin, ou luvelta), un ADC dirigé contre le récepteur de folate-alpha (FolRa), pour les patients atteints de cancers exprimant FolRa, y compris le cancer de l'ovaire. En outre, elle utilise luvelta pour traiter des patients pédiatriques atteints de CBFA2T3-GLIS2 et de leucémie myéloïde aiguë en rechute/réfractaire. Elle a également deux produits candidats précliniques, STRO-003 et STRO-004. Ces produits candidats sont des ADC homogènes dirigés contre un récepteur orphelin de type tyrosine kinase (ROR1) et un facteur tissulaire (TF), chacun d'eux étant développé pour le traitement de tumeurs solides.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
14/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
10
Dernier Cours de Cloture
5,09 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
12,89 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+153,22 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. Action Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
+20,98 % 318 M
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Action Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
+0,86 % 106 Md
ARGENX SE Action argenx SE
+6,81 % 23,11 Md
BIONTECH SE Action BioNTech SE
-14,11 % 21,76 Md
GENMAB A/S Action Genmab A/S
-5,24 % 19,62 Md
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Action WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
-34,98 % 18,34 Md
BEIGENE, LTD. Action BeiGene, Ltd.
-14,92 % 16,01 Md
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Action Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
+5,12 % 13,71 Md
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Action Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
+31,80 % 11,92 Md
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION Action Legend Biotech Corporation
-7,15 % 10,27 Md
Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques
