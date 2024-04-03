Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
Actions
STRO
US8693671021
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|5,185 USD
|+1,87 %
|+4,77 %
|+20,40 %
|19:02
|SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|16:10
|SUTRO BIOPHARMA, INC. : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+20,98 %
|318 M
|+0,86 %
|106 Md
|+6,81 %
|23,11 Md
|-14,11 %
|21,76 Md
|-5,24 %
|19,62 Md
|-34,98 %
|18,34 Md
|-14,92 %
|16,01 Md
|+5,12 %
|13,71 Md
|+31,80 %
|11,92 Md
|-7,15 %
|10,27 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Sutro Biopharma, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Sutro Biopharma, Inc.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat