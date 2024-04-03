Sutro Biopharma, Inc. est une société d'oncologie au stade clinique. La société développe des conjugués anticorps-médicaments (ADC) spécifiques et de format nouveau grâce à sa plateforme intégrée de synthèse de protéines acellulaires, XpressCF, et à sa plateforme de conjugaison spécifique, XpressCF+. Le produit candidat le plus avancé de la société est STRO-002 (luveltamab tazevibulin, ou luvelta), un ADC dirigé contre le récepteur de folate-alpha (FolRa), pour les patients atteints de cancers exprimant FolRa, y compris le cancer de l'ovaire. En outre, elle utilise luvelta pour traiter des patients pédiatriques atteints de CBFA2T3-GLIS2 et de leucémie myéloïde aiguë en rechute/réfractaire. Elle a également deux produits candidats précliniques, STRO-003 et STRO-004. Ces produits candidats sont des ADC homogènes dirigés contre un récepteur orphelin de type tyrosine kinase (ROR1) et un facteur tissulaire (TF), chacun d'eux étant développé pour le traitement de tumeurs solides.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale