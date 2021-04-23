Connexion
  7. Fonds Positionnés
    SECARE   SE0008294078

SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)

(SECARE)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq Stockholm - 23/04 17:29:52
518 SEK   -1.33%
2020Trois actions approuvées par nos amies les bêtes
Fonds positionnés sur SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
DNCA Invest Archer Mid-Cap Europe I EURNON11.00%0.00%5.03M EUR





Trois actions approuvées par nos amies les bêtes
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 550,00 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 525,00 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 4,76%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,76%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,76%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SWEDENCARE AB (PUBL)61.54%1 300
ZOETIS INC.2.16%80 306
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-0.36%14 449
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC13.86%5 880
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.87%3 776
WUHAN KEQIAN BIOLOGY CO.,LTD2.16%2 953
